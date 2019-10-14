Measures outlined to reach 39.8 million tourists’ target by end of 2019 | The Thaiger

PHOTO: TAT News – Hua Hin Beach

The cabinet of economic ministers has approved 18 measures with the aim of attracting 39.8 million tourists in the coming year.

A government spokesperson says the measures “comprise short, medium and long-term initiatives”. They include financial and legal steps to stimulate tourism markets, such as the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale “Passport Privileges” which will offer a 30-70% discount for tourists. Medium and long-term measures include special credits for lodging operators and the organising of world-class events, exhibitions and activities nationwide.

One measure being introduced under the Thailand Tourism project consists of two campaigns: one called ’’100 Baht for All Destinations Throughout Thailand’’ will be open for registration on November 11-12 and December 11-12. People can register via the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s website.

The other campaign, called “Shocking Price on Weekdays,” will be offered to those who travel to a Thai destination from Mondays-Thursdays, beginning in November until the end of the year.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand