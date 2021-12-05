Connect with us

Tourism

Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

image
image

This week The Thaiger revealed that Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Leh, may remain closed beyond its proposed January 1 reopening, following a groundswell of local support to keep the famous Bay closed. For a while anyway. This is partly spurred on by environmental concerns for the iconic bay which has been closed to visitors since July 2018, and partly because all the infrastructure to cope with a new round of tourists simply isn’t ready yet.

A Line group used by the Marine National Park, along with tour operators and other local stakeholders, shows a growing concern that the bay may not be ready for a return of tourists to the small island, about 10 minutes ride from the main Koh Phi Phi.

The support for a postponement has come from the local Thai stakeholders and tour operators who are committed to long-term protection of the popular natural asset. In previous video reports (below) The Thaiger went through the issues, the current situation at Maya Bay and the infrastructure that is being put in place to help minimise any future impact from tourists visiting the famous bay and beach.

This latest video (one of three exclusive Thaiger reports) takes you to a small lagoon, about 5 minutes boat trip away from Maya Bay, but also on Koh Phi Phi Leh, which Shaun Stenning from 5 Star Marine, who took us on the tour, says is his ‘second office’. Enjoy your special sneak peek at the island’s hidden secret…

In earlier reports we looked at the plans to minimise the impact of tourists and checked out the infrastructure that’s currently being constructed before an official reopening takes place. But, for now, it looks like that may be a few months beyond the originally proposed January 1, 2022. Meanwhile trips to Maya Bay, and Koh Phi Phi, are still allowed but you are not currently allowed to enter the famous bay or walk on the beach. But you’ll certainly see the area as very few tourists have ever seen it – clean and pristine with brilliant turquoise waters.

The Thaiger will keep you up to date with the latest plans for a reopening.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AussieBob
2021-12-05 08:45
The Thai Govt and TAT saying things for tourists, and then later some other Thai Govt 'section' decides to change the rules unilaterally. 5 star marine has been running ads about Maya Bay opening - I wonder if any tourists…
image
Jason
2021-12-05 13:31
The longer this place has a chance to be rested, the better. It's not often you get a second chance like this.
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 950 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for company, based in Bangkok.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 mins ago

Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affects European nations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
Thailand1 hour ago

HM The King returns to Thailand for Father’s Day commemorations
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
Transport4 hours ago

Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
North East4 hours ago

Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Food5 hours ago

Vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok | VIDEO
Tourism6 hours ago

Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS
Indonesia15 hours ago

Volcano eruption in Indonesia; 1 dead, thousands flee
Drugs16 hours ago

Customs department seizes 897 kg of meth headed to Taiwan
Northern Thailand18 hours ago

Tiger in Kamphaeng Phet on the loose for a fifth day
Chiang Mai19 hours ago

Chiang Mai and Hua Hin can now serve alcohol in restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Koh Samui Airport scrutinising international arrivals for Omicron
Thailand20 hours ago

PM says government move to digital technology will grow economy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 5,896 infections, 37 deaths, provincial data
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending