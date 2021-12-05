Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS

This week The Thaiger revealed that Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Leh, may remain closed beyond its proposed January 1 reopening, following a groundswell of local support to keep the famous Bay closed. For a while anyway. This is partly spurred on by environmental concerns for the iconic bay which has been closed to visitors since July 2018, and partly because all the infrastructure to cope with a new round of tourists simply isn’t ready yet.

A Line group used by the Marine National Park, along with tour operators and other local stakeholders, shows a growing concern that the bay may not be ready for a return of tourists to the small island, about 10 minutes ride from the main Koh Phi Phi.

The support for a postponement has come from the local Thai stakeholders and tour operators who are committed to long-term protection of the popular natural asset. In previous video reports (below) The Thaiger went through the issues, the current situation at Maya Bay and the infrastructure that is being put in place to help minimise any future impact from tourists visiting the famous bay and beach.

This latest video (one of three exclusive Thaiger reports) takes you to a small lagoon, about 5 minutes boat trip away from Maya Bay, but also on Koh Phi Phi Leh, which Shaun Stenning from 5 Star Marine, who took us on the tour, says is his ‘second office’. Enjoy your special sneak peek at the island’s hidden secret…

In earlier reports we looked at the plans to minimise the impact of tourists and checked out the infrastructure that’s currently being constructed before an official reopening takes place. But, for now, it looks like that may be a few months beyond the originally proposed January 1, 2022. Meanwhile trips to Maya Bay, and Koh Phi Phi, are still allowed but you are not currently allowed to enter the famous bay or walk on the beach. But you’ll certainly see the area as very few tourists have ever seen it – clean and pristine with brilliant turquoise waters.

The Thaiger will keep you up to date with the latest plans for a reopening.