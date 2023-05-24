‘Last push’ to get injured English tourist stuck in Thailand hospital back home

Photo via GoFundMe

UPDATE

The 25 year old English tourist who crashed his motorbike into a shopfront in Phuket on May 1 remains in a hospital in Thailand over three weeks later. Doctors say he is almost ready to be transferred to a hospital in the UK, once his hospital bill is paid in full.

After suffering significant blood loss and falling into cardiac arrest, Liam Kilby entered a coma and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with post-cardiac arrest syndrome and rhabdomyolysis – or kidney failure.

Liam’s sister Molly updated the Wirral Globe on her brother’s condition…

“He is doing his last few days of dialysis at the moment and he is very scarred and has a lot of nerve damage, can’t feel the side of his face very well and we don’t know if we will ever recover.

“We’re still trying to raise funds for flights home and for the final bill payments. He won’t be allowed to leave until the bill is completed… We have paid £12,500, but they are still very demanding for the rest.

“They would like to discharge him within two to three days but would like the bill fully paid off first. But he would have to go straight into a hospital in the UK, not be discharged from medical care. He would be given a fit to fly note and then back to hospital straight away in the UK.”

Molly said that her family – who flew out to Thailand to be with Liam on May 8 – has “exhausted all their options” to find the remaining £4000 needed to get him home. She asked for “one last push” for donations on Liam’s GoFundMe fundraiser, which has raised £16,705 in donations so far.

Tourists who wish to ride motorbikes in Thailand are advised to take out insurance in the case of an accident. Most insurance companies will only pay out if the injured holds a valid license, was wearing a helmet, and was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Englishman fights for his life after motorbike crash in Phuket, Thailand

A young Englishman is fighting for his life in hospital after losing a significant amount of blood in a horror motorbike crash in Phuket, southern Thailand, on Monday, May 1.

The tourist, 25 year old Liam Kilby from Liverpool, was on holiday in Phuket with friends when he crashed into a shopfront.

After suffering blood loss and falling into cardiac arrest, Kilby remains in a coma at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with post-cardiac arrest syndrome and rhabdomyolysis – or kidney failure.

Kilby’s family said they are finding out more details day by day but feel “helpless” and “traumatised” by the news.

His 23 year old sister Molly said…

“Liam was on holiday in Phuket, Thailand, when he got into an accident riding a motorbike out on the roads. We don’t know the full story as Liam is still in a coma but presume he swerved to avoid a pothole. He ended up going through a shop window and the mirror outside of it, which smashed and cut Liam across his throat, causing an 8cm long wound. He also had chunks of glass sticking in his head, his face, his hands, everywhere.

“His friend pulled the glass out of his throat thinking it would help, and the blood all went down… An ambulance was called and he died in the back of the ambulance from blood loss but was resuscitated thankfully. This has left him with “post-cardiac arrest syndrome” which is incredibly serious.”

Liam underwent surgery in Phuket, Thailand, to stitch his throat and a second surgery on his kidneys…

“He has been put on a 24hr dialysis machine as his kidneys were not working, this has now been dropped down to see if he still needs it or can function on his own.

“Liam was diagnosed with something called Rhabdomyolysis which is a serious condition. As Google better describes “Rhabdo occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. These substances can damage the heart and kidneys and cause permanent disability or even death.

“It’s very hard at the moment as none of us can afford to go over and see him so we are talking to doctors and struggling with a language barrier. Luckily Liam’s friend has supported him through this but is only able to visit him for an hour a day so we know nothing about the other 23 hours of his time/ treatment.”

The young man is currently alone in a private Phuket hospital because his siblings and parents can’t afford to fly out and be by his side.

So far, Kilby’s medical bills have amounted to 560,000 baht (£13,000) and will continue to rise every day. His family has launched a fundraiser to cover the mounting costs…

Follow us on :













“The hospital in Phuket, Thailand, is demanding the bill paid up to now but Liam can’t communicate anything to us obviously and none of our family can put together enough money.

“I’m sure Liam would be fuming that I’m doing this but I can’t bare the thought of not being able to get over to see him or to help him with his hospital bills when he’ll be dealing with a lot worse if he wakes up.

“As a family, we’re gutted to have to ask to raise funds but it’s an incredibly hard time financially as is for a lot of people.”