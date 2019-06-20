45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam | The Thaiger

Crime
45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam
SCREENSHOTS: Manager Online video
45 year old Swedish national, Roger Nils Jonas Karlsson, has been arrested in connection with a multi-million dollar fraud.
He was arrested on Koh Chang, far eastern Thailand near the Cambodian border. Police seized electronic devices and computers, allegedly used in the fraudulent activities relating to his arrest.
Thai police were acting on an Interpol red notice alleging that Karlsson had defrauded more than 3,500 victims of US$11 million.
According to Manager Online, Karlsson admitted to officers that he originally set up a legitimate cryptocurrency investment website but was forced to close the site after the business started to rack up huge losses. But, according to the US Department of Justice, Karlsson was representing himself fraudulently to victims in a scheme to scam potential investors. The report cited one website, easternmetalsecurities.com, which was registered to a fake ID and advertised shares in a product called a “Pre Funded Reversed Pension Plan”.
Karlsson is alleged to have used the site to defraud customers into purchasing shares in the plan for an eventual payout in gold. But complainants allege the funds provided by victims were transferred directly into Karlsson’s personal bank account and have since been used to purchase real estate in Thailand.
He is accused of defrauding 3,575 victims of more than US$11 million.
Karlsson will now be extradited to the US. He had been living on Koh Chang with his Thai wife for eight years.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Eight arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Eight suspects have been arrested, along with the seizure of 700 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12,000 methamphetamine pills, guns and ammunition, in Phuket.
Police have arrested suspects – 29 year old Natakorn Tanlim, 21 year old Katareeya Kenkaew, and 27 year old Lapatsarada Kaewkong. Police seized the drugs, a handgun and 27 bullets.
30 year old Aritchai Suangsiri and 24 year old Jaturong Wongdara were arrested with 18.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1,575 of methamphetamine pills.
21 year old Wassana Yardpaisarn was arrested with 16.36 grams of methamphetamine and 100 of methamphetamine pills.
53 year old Akkarachai Tanlim was arrested with two guns and 48 bullets.
They were all taken to the police station to face legal action.
4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Thailand’s northwest
Customs officials and soldiers have seized more than 4,500 endangered baby turtles along with tropical fish from a passenger van in Tak, northwest Thailand.
The van was stopped on the Mae Sot-Tak highway in Mae Sot district. northwestern province
Thai PBS reports that the seized turtles include 586 Indian star tortoises, 75 common snapping turtles and about 3,800 Japanese turtles.
The baby turtles were wrapped in green fine-mesh nets and packaged in four ventilated cardboard boxes. The boxes were found among the passengers’ luggage in the back of the van.
The driver claims that he received the four boxes from a Burmese man who paid for their delivery to an address in Bangkok, adding that he didn’t know what the boxes contained. Officials, not convinced, suspect the shipment of baby turtles might belong to an international wildlife trafficking gang. Investigations are continuing.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Two arrested on human trafficking charges in Koh Samui
Two suspects have been arrested on human-trafficking charges for allegedly prostituting girls under the age of 18 on Koh Samui, under the guise of operating a karaoke bar.
18 year old ‘ladyboy’ Chaiyasit Nijkham and 28 year old Sukanya Phadaeng were arrested in a raid when undercover officers visited the bar as customers.
While at the bar, the officers were approached by the suspects who offered them the sexual services of three girls – all under 17 years of age – in exchange for 6,000 baht, according to the Royal Thai Police’s Children, Youth and Women’s Division superintendent Pol Colonel Damrongsak Onta who led the sting.
The suspects reportedly confessed to having run the bar and procuring teenage girls for prostitution for over a year. The cost of sexual services was 2,000 per time, of which 300 baht went to the bar and the remainder was kept by the girl.
The suspects were hit with three charges – conspiring to commit a human-trafficking crime (by benefiting from underage prostitution), procuring girls over 15 but under 18 for prostitution and violating the Child Protection Act.
SOURCE: The Nation
