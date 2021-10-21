Tourism
Bangkok’s 2 airports prepared to welcome international travellers
As the November 1 reopening nears, Bangkok’s two airports are finalizing their plans on how to welcome and process international travellers for the first time since Covid-19 closed the borders. Suvarnabhumi Airport and the secondary Don Mueang International Airport, which traditionally caters to budget airlines and short-haul flights, are adopting an arrival style similar to that in place for the Phuket Sandbox.
Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob says that the airports will be ready to welcome fully vaccinated international tourists with a process in place to avoid bottlenecking. He estimates that the time it’ll take from when a traveller steps off the plane to when they exit the airport will be roughly 25 minutes including standard customs and immigration procedures, as well as extra processes to deal with Covid-19.
Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports have always served as the gateway hub for international travellers with the majority of arrivals from out of the country landing first in Bangkok. Other international airports like Phuket and Koh Samui traditionally saw a fraction of the total arrivals that Bangkok did before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The transport minister is confident that the two airports are 100% prepared for the reopening in 10 days and expect a smooth transition as tourists begin to travel back to Thailand. Fully vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries such as China, Germany, Singapore, and the UK will be allowed to travel to Thailand without quarantine. The full list of countries has not yet been determined.
Along with the 2 Bangkok Airports’ reopening, 4 other airports around the country will be opened for international travel on November 1. Officials are predicting that Don Mueang International Airport will handle about 10,000 passengers per day, an 80% drop from the figures before Covid-19 when 50,000 passengers would pass through the airport daily.
Once passengers arrive, they will go through Covid-19 screening with confirmation of their test within 72 hours of arrival. Any public transportation departing the airport like taxis or Grab cars are required to be equipped with a clear plastic partition for Covid-19 safety.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok’s 2 airports prepared to welcome international travellers
Alleged launderer for drug kingpin arrested, 70 million in assets seized
Thailand News Today | PM tells the media to ‘chill’, Large hospital flooded, Woman dies after Vax | Oct. 21
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Vatican launches Click to Pray 2.0 app to encourage prayer
Full Moon Party attempt Saturday muted by Covid-19 restrictions
Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Thai Comedy shows, Lost in Translation, Thai embassy | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 43
Governor says income distribution essential to Phuket recovery
Woman arrested for alleged social media accounts hack scam
Covid-19 Thursday: 73 deaths, Medical care, vax data fudged
Global Covid-19 recovery efforts will have lasting impact on climate
Police say they have enough evidence to try woman who cut rope
Hospital makes plans to move patients due to flooding
Local researchers in Thailand develop rapid antigen tests
Covid Protocols, Beauty pageants, Women dies after vaccine shot | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 114
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
Singapore allows vaccinated travellers from 8 countries to enter starting Tuesday
Thailand plans huge reopening event with matching price tag
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats1 day ago
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
- Thailand1 day ago
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
- Bangkok4 days ago
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
- Thailand2 days ago
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
- Crime3 days ago
Police in Phuket increasing checkpoints, cracking down on moving violations and crime