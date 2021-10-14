Connect with us

Tourism

Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook / สำนักข่าวไทย

It appears there’s dissension amongst the ranks once more, as Thailand’s Health Minister disagrees with restricting the PM’s proposed re-opening to just 10 countries. According to a Nation Thailand report, Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand should re-open to vaccinated tourists from MORE than 10 “low risk” countries.

On Monday night, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha carried out a televised address in which he proposed a November 1 re-opening to fully vaccinated tourists from 10 “safe” countries. The proposal is to be discussed at a meeting of the CCSA today. If approved, fully vaccinated qualifying tourists would need to test negative for Covid-19 prior to departure from their home country and again on arrival in Thailand. The list of “low risk” countries is yet to be confirmed but is understood to include the UK and the US.

Anutin has argued against limiting the re-opening to just 10 countries, saying vaccinated visitors from other countries should also be admitted, provided they test negative for the virus and remain 1 night in the province in which they arrived. Nation Thailand reports the health minister as confirming he has already made his views known to the relevant people.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
pascal
2021-10-14 15:27
well, they said ticket price is skyrocketing lol ...... so you buy your ticket and take risk to not go cause your test is positive 72 h before T/O, bad luck, but what if the test is positive at arrival?????????…
image
JamesR
2021-10-14 15:38
9 minutes ago, pascal said: well, they said ticket price is skyrocketing lol ...... so you buy your ticket and take risk to not go cause your test is positive 72 h before T/O, bad luck, but what if the…
image
Soidog
2021-10-14 15:43
3 hours ago, Pompies said: This is nothing less than Anutin trying to curry favour with business & MPs as part of his drive to become the next leader of the junta. He is the biggest meanest snake in the…
image
Soidog
2021-10-14 16:03
2 hours ago, Guevara said: Have you considered the fact that the UK has carried out 312 million tests, hence the identified new cases. Unlike Thailand who have carried out less than 10 million tests. Perhaps if the UK stopped…
image
Soidog
2021-10-14 16:06
32 minutes ago, JamesR said: I will wait too as if cases do rise in Thailand due to to an influx of tourists plus the extra workers needed then Thailand could go back onto the Red list in the UK.…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Trending