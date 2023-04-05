Agoda reveals top 5 cheapest tourist destinations in Thailand

Wat Chai Sri Temple in Khon Kaen province | Photo via TAT

Khon Kaen – the capital of Isaan – is the cheapest tourist destination in Thailand, offering the most competitive room rates, according to online travel giant Agoda. The average going room rate in Khon Kaen on Agoda’s platform is 1,030 Thai baht (US$30).

Joining Khon Kaen in the top five most affordable tourist destinations in Thailand – based on average room rates – include Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai respectively.

Country Director of Thailand at Agoda, Peerapol Sa-ngamuang, said…

“With 2023 already well underway and public holidays coming up in numerous regions, many of us are looking for a well-deserved break. But at the same time, with the cost of living in the daily news across the globe, we’re all trying to be smart about how to spend our hard-earned cash. I’m hopeful that these Agoda findings will help travellers discover some exciting destinations and save money along the way.”

Tourists heading to Khon Kaen might want to consider taking a scenic drive through Nam Phong National Park, along the giant Ubolratana Lake, to the Ubolratana Dam.

King Cobra Village in rural Khon Kaen province is another fascinating tourist destination in the province to watch thrilling shows and learn about snakes and herbal medicine.

A hidden gem in Khon Kaen that the writer stumbled upon by chance is Wat Chai Sri Temple, just a short drive from the city in a rural village, home to murals, unlike any other temple in the country. The temple is only small but holds beautiful artwork by folk artisan Thong Thipcha from Maha Sarakham province. It was declared a national ancient monument in 2001.

Agoda’s highlights of Khon Kaen include…

“Khon Kaen might be Thailand’s Dinosaur city, it’s surprisingly modern! This university town is home to an abundance of trendy coffee shops, city lakes that seem to be hosting festivals year-round, the Ton Tann Night Market with its many food stalls and live music and much more.

“Khon Kaen is also an ideal base from which to explore the surrounding countryside, to dig for Jurassic treasures for example, or to make merit at the breathtakingly beautiful hilltop temple Wat Tham Saeng Tham.

“Planning a visit in April? Be sure to bring water balloons and a super soaker, because, from 13-15 April, Khon Kaen is home to one of Thailand’s biggest Songkran (Thai new year) parties. Visit the Kaen Nakhon Lake and prepare to get wet during one of Asia’s most spectacular water festivals.”

Follow us on :













According to Agoda, the cheapest destinations in the APAC region by room rate include Sibu in Malaysia, Surakarta in Indonesia, Puri in India, Bacolod in the Philippines, Ninh Binh in Vietnam, Chiba in Japan, Gwangju in South Korea, Kinmen Islands in Taiwan and Brisbane in Australia.

In 2022, Bangkok was named the No.1 most popular tourist destination in the world according to Agoda booking data assessment.