Connect with us

Tourism

Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk

Published

 on 

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot is launching direct flights from Irkutsk in Russia to Bangkok, Thailand, starting January 18, 2023.

A Boeing 737-800 will service the route which will run twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a flight time of 6 hours and 25 minutes.

Irkutsk, known as “Paris of Siberia,” is Russia’s 25th-largest city by population. It is the largest city in the Irkutsk Oblast, home to 17.5 million people. The Trans-Siberian Railway connects the city to other regions in Russia and Mongolia.

Russia’s S7 Airlines is the only airline currently operating flights on the Irkutsk – Bangkok route.

Since September, Russian tourist arrivals in Thailand have increased sevenfold as Russia’s icy winter gets even brisker.

It’s little wonder Siberians want to pack their bags and fly to Bangkok. It is it currently 30 degrees Celsius in the Land of Smiles while in Irkutsk it is an intense 11 degrees Celsius at present.

Russians could go anywhere in southeast Asia to escape the cold, but trusty Thailand is an old-time favourite among Russians, who were Thailand’s 7th largest tourism market before the pandemic. What’s more, Thailand has made an extra effort to lure in Russians this winter, by organising chartered flights and by granting extended visa exemptions on arrivals.

Russians – and any other country with a bilateral agreement with Thailand – can stay in the kingdom for up to 45 days with a visa exemption on arrival until the end of High Season.

In Phuket, Russians currently comprise the biggest tourist group. In Thailand in general, Russia was the third biggest market after Malaysia and India last month.

Aeroflot resumed direct flights between Moscow and Phuket in October in preparation to facilitate an influx of Russian tourists to the tropical paradise.

The flag carrier also runs flights between the Russian and Thai respective capitals.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Faraday
2022-12-29 10:30
Are people not able to control themselves anymore? Clearly not. I've always found the cabin crew on Thai Smile to be very endearing & gentle. The poor lady on the left when the blows are exchanged looks so frightened. This…
Ramanathan.P
2022-12-29 10:33
Just put both of them in a Muay Thai Ring and the winner gets to take the flight back home....

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

21 Thai citizens reported dead in fire casino in Cambodia
Tourism26 mins ago

Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk
Thailand32 mins ago

110,000 traffic tickets issued to speeding drivers ahead of road safety campaign
Sponsored9 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
News1 hour ago

A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking quick a leak
Thailand1 hour ago

Fire Outbreak at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Cambodia, 50 Thai people trapped inside | Thailand News Today
Economy2 hours ago

Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Economy2 hours ago

Pandemic winners and losers – them and us
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Tourism3 hours ago

Russians take Thailand by storm
Thailand4 hours ago

Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Insurgency5 hours ago

Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Expats5 hours ago

Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending