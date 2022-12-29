Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot is launching direct flights from Irkutsk in Russia to Bangkok, Thailand, starting January 18, 2023.

A Boeing 737-800 will service the route which will run twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a flight time of 6 hours and 25 minutes.

Irkutsk, known as “Paris of Siberia,” is Russia’s 25th-largest city by population. It is the largest city in the Irkutsk Oblast, home to 17.5 million people. The Trans-Siberian Railway connects the city to other regions in Russia and Mongolia.

Russia’s S7 Airlines is the only airline currently operating flights on the Irkutsk – Bangkok route.

Since September, Russian tourist arrivals in Thailand have increased sevenfold as Russia’s icy winter gets even brisker.

It’s little wonder Siberians want to pack their bags and fly to Bangkok. It is it currently 30 degrees Celsius in the Land of Smiles while in Irkutsk it is an intense 11 degrees Celsius at present.

Russians could go anywhere in southeast Asia to escape the cold, but trusty Thailand is an old-time favourite among Russians, who were Thailand’s 7th largest tourism market before the pandemic. What’s more, Thailand has made an extra effort to lure in Russians this winter, by organising chartered flights and by granting extended visa exemptions on arrivals.

Russians – and any other country with a bilateral agreement with Thailand – can stay in the kingdom for up to 45 days with a visa exemption on arrival until the end of High Season.

In Phuket, Russians currently comprise the biggest tourist group. In Thailand in general, Russia was the third biggest market after Malaysia and India last month.

Aeroflot resumed direct flights between Moscow and Phuket in October in preparation to facilitate an influx of Russian tourists to the tropical paradise.

The flag carrier also runs flights between the Russian and Thai respective capitals.