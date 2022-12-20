Hot News
Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Thailand is gearing up to focus on promoting the beach town of Pattaya as part of its new tourism campaign. Known as the country’s “sin city”, it will reportedly be part of the “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” campaign put forth by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Partnering with Tiger Airline, the authority will launch the “Fresh Up Chonburi Family Destination” promotional campaign.
According to the Pattaya Mail, the campaign featured an event at the Hilton Hotel last weekend as it aimed to strengthen the tourism industry and increase the appeal of Pattaya as an ideal tourist destination. The campaign is focusing on drawing visitors from East Asia. Business and networking opportunities were targeted with the campaign focusing on online travel agencies as well as local tourism outlets.
Currently, citizens from 20 different nations are eligible for visas on arrival in Thailand. The required documentation can be obtained by requesting it at immigration checkpoints at all international airports throughout the country.
