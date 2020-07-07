Thai VietJet offers 50% off baggage and domestic flight discounts

Thai VietJet is reportedly offering a 50% discount on baggage fees for passengers travelling between Bangkok and Krabi or Phuket until July 31. The savings comes after the airline also slashed domestic flight prices by 50%, hoping to gain more customers as the local budget airlines position themselves for the recovery of flights and tourism. VietJet have a reputation for being quite strict with baggage allowances (The Thaiger has plenty of personal experience).

The baggage discount is applicable for both directions of the flight but is only available when leaving Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Upon using the discount, the costs for 15 kilograms of baggage will be as low as 180 baht (not inclusive of VAT). Passengers can use the coupon for advanced purchases until July 31 and can also apply the coupon to already booked flights by logging onto the company’s website and clicking ‘manage bookings.’

The 50% discount for domestic flights ends July 10 as customers can apply the ‘SKYFUN50’ coupon code on VietJet’s website.

The domestic flight discount is applicable for selected normal fares, not including tax and surcharges, for traveling from now until 15th July 2020 on routes between Bangkok and Chiang Mai/Chiang Rai/Phuket/Krabi/Udon Thani, and also direct flights between Chiang Rai and Phuket/Udon Thani.

Thai VietJet is working with VietJet (Vietnam) to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers to discover Thailand. As of now, the airline operates 7 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani plus a direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket and Udon Thani. It also offers 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times