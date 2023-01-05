Technology
The rise of Thailand’s biggest company – Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics is officially Thailand’s biggest company, its rise sailing ahead of the likes of Airports of Thailand and PTT, with shares at all-time highs.
Delta Electronics Plc (DELTA) is one of Thailand’s leading electronics component makers, but few have heard of the new grey rhino in the room.
DELTA has gone from strength to strength since its founding in 1988. The company is at the forefront of power management solutions and the manufacture of electronic components. Growth has been rapid in electric vehicle chargers, industrial automation, data centre infrastructure and smart energy management.
DELTA became Thailand’s leading market-capitalised company when shares hit 990 baht (US$29.2) in the early hours of trading yesterday, putting the capitalisation of DELTA at 1.2 trillion baht (US$35 billion), above the 1.1-trillion-baht market cap of AOT (Airports of Thailand) and PTT’s 940 billion baht.
DELTA shares are rumoured to be highly manipulated and have nearly doubled in value over the past year. Shares have risen by as much as 50% in the past three months alone, according to The Thai Enquirer. Profits rose sharply over the past year, along with demand for electronic goods, but in the first nine months of 2022, DELTA made a profit of just 11.2 billion (US$330 million).
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) warned many times about stock prices being out of step with the fundamentals but has failed to introduce systems to check unjustified rises in share prices.
Delta Thailand was listed on the SET in 1995 with consolidated revenue now exceeding US$2.6 billion. The company is committed to sustainable development according to the brand promise- Smarter. Greener. Together.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Indian restaurant owner attacked for ‘stealing customers’ in Thailand
Infected Chinese tourist escapes quarantine in South Korea
‘Buffalo’ Suttipong’s trash-talk tarnishes Phuket’s reputation
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand’s public health minister says Chinese tourists won’t be discriminated against
Tips for ordering the perfect Thai meal
Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan
PM Prayut proud of Thailand’s pineapples
The rise of Thailand’s biggest company – Delta Electronics
Airlines up in arms over increase in Covid measures due to influx of Chinese travellers
VIDEO: The WHO accuses China of massaging Covid data
Lights out & Unfiltered | GMT
Man arrested for forcing woman to perform oral sex in mini bus
Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life
Malaysia responds to China’s lifted Covid restrictions with plans to tighten borders
Jump Rope for Heart Fair to raise fund and promote good health
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Economy3 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News3 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Expats4 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
China4 days ago
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya reveals ugly side of Sin City: rats, rubbish, & rat-arsed
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours