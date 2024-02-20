Revolutionising coffee experience with a Web3 venture

PHOTO: Cofee Culture

Coffee Culture, a trailblazing online store for all things coffee, is venturing into the realm of Web3 with the introduction of its groundbreaking platform, Coffee Unchained. Inspired by the success stories of industry giants like Starbucks, VeeFriends, and Nike to mention a few, who have successfully utilized blockchain technology to strengthen their communities through NFTs.

“As soon as we saw these industry giants successfully implement the two together, I realized then how we too can leverage NFTs with our business to further enhance our customers’ experience when buying coffee or experiencing coffee with us. This was done in a way that would offer them something valuable and, in return, result in customer loyalty,” said Susan Borvornpotsakul.

Coffee Unchained: A Web3 venture supported by DFINITY Foundation grant

The Coffee Unchained project was made possible by a grant from the DFINITY Foundation’s developer program, secured to merge the gap between Web2 and Web3. Synergy Labs, the local Internet Computer Protocol Hub, is constantly seeking Web2 businesses looking to integrate Web3 into their operations and is offering grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 for projects on the ICP blockchain. Coffee Culture Thailand was one of the first projects to receive a grant in Southeast Asia.

Revolutionising Coffee Culture: From beans to blockchain and elevating experiences with Coffee Unchained

The “Coffee Unchained” project is bringing a new digital membership program to Coffee Culture’s website using NFT technology. Inspired by successful approaches in the food industry, where sticker collection systems lead to discounts and exclusive rewards, the “Coffee Unchained” project is introducing a novel digital membership program on Coffee Culture’s website using NFT technology. Tailored for home coffee lovers, the project will create unique digital coffee stamps (as NFTs) on the ICP blockchain, seamlessly integrating them into the website’s user accounts.

The primary objective is to offer an exciting gamified journey with the Coffee Unchained platform, where collecting coffee stamps becomes an adventure in itself. Represented by 888 limited edition digital coffee stamps, these stamps open the door to a series of perks and experiences for holders. As you dive into this fun-filled quest, the platform not only grants exclusive access to online home barista courses, exploring the diverse aspects of Thai coffee, brewing techniques, and the art of coffee but also offers enticing discounts and special offers on coffee beans, equipment, and related products through memberships available in three tiers.

Unlock a world of exclusive perks with digital coffee memberships!

The Coffee Unchained project not only seeks to enhance user experiences for their coffee lover community but also aims to create new revenue streams for Coffee Culture, the parent company while uplifting local Thai coffee. By embracing blockchain technology, Coffee Culture Thailand is positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving digital landscape, blending the rich traditions of coffee culture with the cutting-edge innovations of Web3.

For more information about Coffee Unchained and to claim your limited edition stamps, visit https://coffeeculture.asia/coffee-unchained/.

