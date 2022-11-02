Technology
Coming soon – giant asteroid ‘hiding in the sun’ dazzles astronomers
Starry-eyed optimists – or astronomers as they are sometimes known – have found a giant asteroid, lurking near the sun. They hadn’t noticed it before, because the sun was in their eyes.
It’s the biggest potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA), – known to some sensationalists as “planet killers” – found in eight years, and has been discovered lurking in the sun’s glare.
Finding these uncharted space rocks relies on detecting the sunlight glinting off their surfaces. But in some parts of the sky, the sun’s glare smothers the glare, like fairy lights in front of a nuclear holocaust.
The rock is in the top 5% of the largest-known PHAs.
Cristina Thomas, a planetary astronomer at Northern Arizona University said…
“The interesting thing about the 2022 AP7 is its relatively large size. Its existence suggests that other elephantine asteroids, veiled by the sun’s glare, remain disturbingly undiscovered.”
Called 2022 AP7, it’s one of several newly discovered asteroids found orbiting near Earth and Venus. The asteroid crosses the Earth’s orbit, but there’s no need to panic for now, and panic in the future will be just as much of a waste of time as panic always is, and always has been.
Any possible collision with a giant asteroid probably wouldn’t happen for a few thousand years say the optimists. There is zero chance that there will be humans around to be killed by then, but a new source of irrelevant worry to distract from our real worries – biblical floods, lithium mines, starvation – is always welcome.
The asteroid was detected by the Cerro Tololo observatory in Chile and is detailed in a study in the Astronomical Journal.
The rock in question, 2022 AP7, is roughly 1.6 kilometres long, and its orbit crosses Earth’s path around the sun, getting as near as 7 million kilometres from Earth itself — uncomfortably close by cosmic standards (although far more distant than the moon).
Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington and an author of the study, said…
“That makes 2022 AP7 the largest potentially hazardous asteroid found in the last eight years or so. Over time, this asteroid will get brighter and brighter in the sky as it starts crossing Earth’s orbit closer and closer to where the Earth is.
“It’s possible that way down the line, in the next few thousand years, it could turn into a problem for our descendants.”
Or at least those descendants that haven’t been killed in the coming self-inflicted tribulations.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Khon Kaen Zoo treats tigers and hippos to Loy Krathong feeding festival
Cricket ice cream, anyone? Another quirky food at APEC Summit in Bangkok
Police remove illegal food and drink venues at Phuket beach
Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Myanmar kleptocracy boosts rhino horn trafficking
Business exodus from China will ensure Southeast Asia will flourish
‘Big Joke’ orders crackdown on foreigners who overstay in Thailand
Phuket vehicle crash kills Russians and Thai
Thailand vs. Vietnam travel guide
Yellow peril – Mascot man fears family will waste lottery winnings
Bangkok’s LGBTQ+ drug users get safe haven
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
French MP causes uproar in parliament after shouting racial slur at colleague
Singaporean dies in Kamala motorcycle crash
Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
-
Cultural Activities7 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
-
Events1 day ago
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
South Korea3 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Best of4 days ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028