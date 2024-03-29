5 emerging technologies shaping Thailand’s future

Photo was generated by Midjourney

Thailand is a country that is undergoing major changes in both the economy and the technology in the country. On top of being a relaxing destination, Thailand is a technological haven where a variety of digital nomads and tech people seek to find IT jobs here or take advantage of the tech landscape of Thailand. From cybersecurity to hybrid workspaces and the improvement of connectivity in Thailand, there are emerging technologies that will elevate Thailand’s technological landscape.

5 emerging technologies that are shaping Thailand’s future

1. Cybersecurity and IT infrastructure

In the present hybrid work and cloud-first environment, the interconnectivity among individuals, devices, and data is growing exponentially. We’re seeing a surge in billions of accessible touchpoints, opened and shared. This expansive network serves as a command centre, fostering frictionless cooperation. Nonetheless, heightened connectivity does trigger unprecedented complexity.

With the increasing decentralisation of organisations and users, the need for real-time access to applications from any location is escalating. This necessity demands a network transformation ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, whilst maintaining rigorous security protocols.

A good example is the IBM in Thailand. As one of the leading tech companies in the world, IBM is seeking to establish, overlook, and integrate itself within the digital landscape of Thailand. One major example for IBM is how they are using AI and hybrid cloud technology to keep elevating and supporting a “new era of sustainable business.” Due to the pandemic, consumer behaviour has changed so this IT infrastructure allowed businesses to utilise data across networks to quickly and seamlessly change applications and systems whilst maintaining a secure system from which it can support digital transformations for the short and long term in Thailand.

In the realm of emerging technologies moulding Thailand’s future, it’s essential for businesses to transition from a standalone security model to a connected platform strategy. This strategic shift spotlights detection, response, and recovery measures.

Simultaneously, advances in Artificial Intelligence are set to revolutionize multiple industries. For instance, support for the Thai language in the Pangu AI Large Model will enhance services for Thai clients favouring AI tech in their local language. By emphasising training and upskilling, businesses can ensure the effective utilisation of this AI technology.

Strategic technological planning, backed by comprehensive foresight exercises by the Thai government via the National Science and Technology Development Agency, ensures continuous growth and innovation. Such approaches contribute to establishing feasible tech and industrial policies, enhancing the nation’s ability to keep pace with information technology advancements.

The aggressive growth enjoyed by the Thai banking sector between 2009 and 2014 offers a strong testament to the transformative power of technology. The industry witnessed an explosive increase in assets and revenues, spurred by a burgeoning economy across all sectors, reinforcing the pivotal role that these technologies will play in shaping Thailand’s future.

Adopting emerging technologies and fortifying cybersecurity measures is not just an option, but a requisite step towards a resilient, innovative, and prosperous Thailand.

2. Artificial intelligence in Thailand

AI’s Effect on Thailand

With the advancements in emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is turning out to be a significant influencer of Thailand’s future. Harnessing the scope of AI, Thailand is unlocking avenues for improvement across diverse sectors. From reducing carbon emissions and improving healthcare to bridging educational divides, the facets of change facilitated by AI are many. However, it’s worth mentioning that the growth of this technology does create a new set of challenges. Evolving concerns of safety, privacy, the growing skills gap, and competitiveness necessitate a balance between innovation and regulation.

Data company Datawow provides high-quality data services that will benefit how companies in Thailand operate. As a testament to the innovative nature of AI, they also offer AI demonstration consultations where they will show companies how to use AI in data analysis or they will provide custom AI solutions that are bespoke to the companies that seek it. With that, AI’s nature in data services speeds up the process and automotive the redundant parts of data service that will allow employees to focus on more important tasks.

Predictive Analysis

In the rapidly progressing digital world, the incorporation of emerging technologies is critical. Firms need to digitally deliver their services, ensuring continuous availability, a demand echoing louder in Thailand’s evolving digital landscape. Statics whisper that the ASEAN’s super app market is projected to rake in a whopping US$23 billion by 2025.

Sailing towards this goal necessitates gaining comprehensive visibility across various aspects such as data, system interactions, real-time business metrics, and more within the digital interface. Here, predictive network engines steal the spotlight. By collecting data from various sources and integrating them into predictive models, these engines serve a crucial role in shaping Thailand’s future. They bridge the gap between IT and business teams, empowering IT leaders to proactively tackle issues before they arise, fostering an environment where business teams can focus on agility and innovation, key factors in delivering a digital experience that thrills customers.

3. Hybrid workspaces

Advancements in technology are ushering the shift towards hybrid workspaces in Thailand, leading to a decentralisation of the traditional office model.

Remote Work

As emerging technologies continue to reshape Thailand’s future, there’s a significant increase in remote work. A recent survey reveals that almost 98% of all meetings now involve at least one remote participant. Yet, a mere 6% of meeting rooms and classrooms worldwide are equipped with video conferencing capabilities. This indicates an urgent need for industries and companies to adapt to the changing work dynamics, offering equal opportunities and rewards for all employees, irrespective of their work location.

A good example of a hybrid workspace is be Urban Office which provides an excellent space for people to work or hold meetings. Providing excellent internet, and functional and eye-catching workspaces, it is the perfect place for remote work. This workspace also ensures top-notch connectivity at all times which makes working away from the main office hassle-free. This serves as a great example of the increasing emergence of hybrid workspaces in Thailand.

VR and AR Workspaces

On the other hand, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies are turning heads in the realm of Hybrid Workspaces. Variable in their use, AR and VR offer the potential for enhanced collaboration and communication, immersive training and skill development, establishing virtual workspaces for remote work, robust product design and prototyping, and more engaging customer experiences.

It’s noteworthy that these technologies even facilitate remote maintenance and troubleshooting in industries such as healthcare and education, leading to the rise of virtual spaces that transcend geographical boundaries. These forward-looking strategies are at the forefront, propelling Thailand towards achieving its aggressive technological growth goal for 2020 and beyond.

4. Cloud and data centres

In the rapidly progressing landscape of digital infrastructure in Thailand, cloud and data centres have emerged as instrumental elements shaping its trajectory. One of the major stakeholders in this sector is SUPERNAP Thailand – an enterprise committed to delivering premier data centre services.

Established in 2017, SUPERNAP Thailand has consistently led the industry in providing unparalleled security and quality across colocation, cloud, and hybrid solutions. With a record of 100% uptime and a dedication to reducing operational expenses, SUPERNAP Thailand has been designed with state-of-the-art technology to guarantee high density, cooling efficiency, security measures, redundancy capabilities, and energy conservation. Notably, it presents an impressive capacity of up to 33kW per cabinet – setting a novel benchmark within Southeast Asia’s data centre sphere.

Furthermore, SUPERNAP Thailand spearheads sustainability initiatives by incorporating solar panel farms into their operations – thereby contributing towards fulfilling Thailand’s renewable energy objectives. Keeping scalability at its core agenda; the company is well-prepared for accommodating prospective growth. It pledges to expand its capacity continuously to cater to the changing requirements of its clients – ensuring a robust digital infrastructure for the future of Thailand.

5. Sales automation

Within the ever-evolving domain of sales, operation efficiency is crucial. Introducing SABLE Automation, a groundbreaking solution designed to transform sales and marketing operations. As a company based in Thailand, SABLE Automation provides an extensive platform engineered to automate repetitive tasks, thus liberating sales teams from the constraints of manual work.

Through utilizing SABLE, organisations can optimize their functions, conserving crucial time and resources while reducing errors. The potency of this system originates from its various features such as Journey Automation, which allows businesses to create custom campaign workflows that nurture leads and stimulate conversions. In addition to this, SABLE equips businesses with personalized campaigns ensuring precision-targeted messages are delivered at the most suitable times.

The provision of real-time insights into both campaign performance and customer behaviour gives invaluable data-driven decision-making abilities. As sales teams adopt automation technology they acquire the advantage needed to concentrate on vital aspects – cultivating relationships and generating revenue – propelling businesses towards sustainable growth in this digital age.

These technologies will innovate the landscape of Thailand where there will be major improvements in how secure and connected we are, how we work, and how we will trade. With that, there are an increasing number of tech startups that seek to utilise or improve on these emerging technologies that will see further change in the future.