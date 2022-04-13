More than 180 trains added during Thailand’s Songkran holiday

The Thai State Railway has added over 180 trains during the Songkran holidays, and will run through to April 17. 45,000 travellers are predicted to board the trains from Hua Lamphong in Bangkok on the first day of Songkran. The old Hu Lamphong train station has been kept running since plans to move all train services to Bang Sue, the new train hub for Bangkok, due a lot of flak in Thai social media.

There will be 13 more trains for the northern and north-eastern lines. 4 extra trains have been added to the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani, Bangkok-Udon Thani, Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Sila At, and services to the Northeast.

During the holiday, buses from the private and public companies are experiencing a jump in passengers going to the northeast and north of Thailand. And domestic flights are the busiest they’ve been for several years.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World