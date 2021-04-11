Many Thais ‘skipping’ Songkran due to the recent clusters | Thaiger

Songkran
Many Thais ‘skipping’ Songkran due to the recent clusters
It’s Songkran, but not as we know it. This weekend Thais start to head back home for this year’s extended national holiday. Last year the celebrations were cancelled altogether, amid Thailand’s initial lockdowns. So this year, partly aided by the mid week dates of Songkran, the government added extra days, that are topped and tailed by weekends. So, many Thais have fernangled a 10 day break, or even longer, this year.
But this year’s Songkran was already hobbled by a risk-averse government that banned water splashing, banned Songkran events and parties and urged people to continue to take precautions during the holiday. So it was going to be a more traditional, and less overly festive, Songkran this year.
That was until recent weeks when small clusters broke out, focussed around Bangkok’s nightlife venues. The quick spread of what Thai virologists confirmed as the more contagious B117 variant, aka. UK variant, of Covid-19 from these venues, suddenly made the 2021 Songkran a potential super-spreader event. Songkran is the busiest time for Thais to travel each year.
A recent Suan Dusit poll shows that 43.9% say they won’t get involved in local Songkran activities this year, or aren’t certain. 1,324 people were surveyed between April 3 – April 9 in the poll.
In other responses, 64.8% say they would perform the traditional Songkran ceremony for senior in their family, 63.3% say they will stay home and spend the time with their family; 53.7% will make merit by giving alms to monks; 52.5% would wash their own Buddha statues, 37.6% will observe Thai traditions, according to Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Suan Dusit Poll | Bangkok Post
Songkran fully cancelled in Bangkok amid Covid-19 outbreaks
All Songkran festival activities throughout every district of the Bangkok province have been officially cancelled to prevent more outbreaks of Covid-19. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced this difficult decision today in light of a rise in Coronavirus infection clusters around the country. Many of these outbreaks have been directly linked to entertainment venues, nightclubs and bars, including in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas. These venues are easy targets for Covid-19 spread as they often don’t follow mask-wearing and social distancing measures, and many are poorly ventilated, making a fertile breeding ground for transmission.
Deputy Governor Kriangyos Sudlabha announced the closure of all entertainment venues on Bangkok nightlife hub Khaosan Road before Songkran from April 7 to 12. Free Covid-19 testing will also be provided to all merchants in the Khaosan area.
“The Songkran activities at Lan Khon Meuang Plaza in Phra Nakhon district will be cancelled. These include an alms-giving ceremony and pouring water on the Buddha image and elders as blessings. Furthermore, activities scheduled to be held in other districts by the district office will also be cancelled. As for public and private organisations which cannot cancel their planned Songkran festivities, the BMA urges them to employ strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
Iconic massive public Songkran water fights in Bangkok and throughout Thailand, where thousands usually fill the streets and joyously spray each other with water to celebrate, are definitely out. But the new announcement curbs a lot of more traditional and calm activities from taking place in large public gathering areas. The deputy governor advises for traditional ceremonies to be performed at home, rather than at temples or public locations.
“During the Songkran festival, we advise people to perform the ceremony of pouring water on Buddha images and elders at home and avoid going out to crowded areas. If you have to travel, make sure to wear a face mask at all times, maintain at least a one-metre distance from others and wash your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitiser.”
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister
Despite rising Covid-19 infections in Bangkok and other provinces, Thailand’s Public Health Minister says people travelling from the affected provinces during the Songkran holiday will not have to quarantine.
“Although provinces have been divided into zones, designated by colours according to the infection rates, none will be locked down. People can still travel to other provinces without having to go into quarantine on arrival at their destination. Only people who have been infected with the virus, or are considered to be at high risk, will be quarantined.”
Anutin Charnvirakul’s reasoning is that travellers will primarily be returning home to seek blessings from elderly relatives. He’s calling on people to remain vigilant and not use the holiday as an excuse to party, pointing out that the latest infection clusters are the result of people doing just that.
Despite the minister’s reassurances that travel is safe, the north-eastern province of Buriram is taking matters into its own hands and enforcing 14 days’ quarantine on anyone arriving from the 5 red zone provinces – Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom. That requirement will be waived if they take a 600 baht rapid Covid-19 test and are found to be negative.
The Bangkok Post reports that Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control has warned of the need to adhere to disease prevention measures over the holiday. He says that while there is no ban on interprovincial travel, people taking part in traditional Songkran activities, such as merit-making and pouring water over Buddhist statues and on to the palms of the elderly, must do so in well-ventilated, outdoor areas, while wearing face masks and observing social distancing.
Meanwhile, representatives from the hospitality sector have criticised the latest round of restrictions imposed in Bangkok. Thanakorn Kuptajit from the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association has criticised the shutdown of nightlife venues in the Bangkok districts of Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae, arguing that businesses have already ordered in fresh food supplies and hired entertainers. Thaniwan Kulmongkol from the Thai Restaurant Association says the closing time of 9pm is unfair and is calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to review the proposal.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday
In the day’s before Thailand’s biggest annual party begins there’s been fresh clusters breaking out in Bangkok and Chon Buri’s nightlife.
Already the BMA has closed nightlife venues in three popular districts “as a precautionary measure” for at least two weeks, as of last night. Officials will meet today to mull a blanket closing time for entertainment venues and restaurants across Bangkok as well as alcohol restrictions… not the sort of start the hospitality industry was hoping for with Songkran kicking off this weekend.
The Thai government had already taken the ‘song’ out of Songkran with a ban on water splashing, concerts and group gatherings, including foam parties. The inference is officials want a return to a more traditional Songkran, visits to temples and gentle pouring of water over elderly relatives and Buddha images. They certainly wanted to avoid group gatherings and super-spreader events.
The Thaiger’s full coverage of Thailand’s Covid-19 response HERE.
After last year’s cancellation of Songkran, the ban on Songkran parties certainly ‘poured cold water’ on the plans of millions of Thais celebrating their new year festivities. These new bans on entertainment venues in popular city party haunts is just another blow.
And whilst there have been new infections reported in Chon Buri, it hasn’t yet affected Pattaya and its entertainment cash-cow. But it may just be a matter of time before officials just put a blanket ban on Thailand’s nightlife until they get the latest outbreak under control.
Songkran means ‘travel’ as workers will flee the city for ‘up country’ homes to spend the extended Songkran holiday with family. The headache for officials is that the clusters in Bangkok and inner-city suburbs could easily spread into other provinces. Cancelling much of the Songkran ‘splashing’ won’t stop Thais from travelling home during the period – airlines are already heavily booked.
Yesterday, Dr Yong, the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, warned about a third or even fourth wave of Covid that may emerge as a result of the government policy to encourage people to enjoy themselves and spend more during the upcoming Songkran festival.
“Be prepared to see the daily infection rates jump from tens to hundreds per day after the Songkran festival.”
The past week Thai media has been full of all the hoopla and announcements of the 3-part re-opening plans for the country, inviting tourists from around the world to flock back to Thailand. Now officials will be forced to keep a brave public face and continue with their re-opening schedule whilst facing a rise in cases from Bangkok’s entertainment zones and a potential ‘Songkran spread’.
Today the CCSA reported 250 new Covid infections, 245 of them locally transmitted and 5 imported. Thailand has reported a total of 29,321since January 2020, 95 deaths and 27,840 recoveries.
