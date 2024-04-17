Join the ultimate Songkran world-class festival at Central shopping centres

Photo via Central Pattana

Featuring the first-ever Miss Songkran Universe, ‘Sheynnis Palacios’ Miss Universe 2023, in ‘Mahothornthewi’ look. Along with the grand Songkran celebrations at Central shopping centres across the country.

Plan B and Joey Boy brought a parade of 100 popular artists to perform at the most exciting music festival: ‘Thai Rhythm Songkran Festival 2024’ from 13-14 April 2024.

Folks enjoyed free-entry special showcases such as the Joe Louis Puppet Theater, Thai boxing, a ‘Khon’ performance, and Traditional Thai Southern Dance, paid homage and poured water to ask for blessings from well-respected temples from four regions of Thailand and paid respects to Buddha relics from five kingdoms – in addition to shopping, eating, and spending leisure time at the world’s best Songkran entertainment and music festival destination.

Central world creates a phenomenon of utmost joy to celebrate Songkran, elevating ‘Thai Songkran’ into the Top 10 of the world’s ultimate festivals, ‘Bring Thainess to The World,’ blending local cultural traditions and beauty seamlessly together. ‘Central World Songkran Fest 2024’ marks a global-level Songkran landmark in the heart of Ratchaprasong, presenting every dimension of Thai identity to the world. Alongside a lineup of music festivals, grand water splashing, and Thai cultural activities. centralwOrld has easy and convenient access with parking spaces to accommodate 6,000 cars in addition to high-level security measures to ensure that centralwOrld is the destination of choice for Songkran holidays for tourists from around the world until 21 April 2024.

Central World joined hands with Plan B and Joey Boy to hold a great entertainment Music Festival with sensational Thai rhythm music collaborations in ‘Thai Rhythm Songkran Festival 2024’ (13-14 April 2024).

A full line-up of more than 100 leading artists headed by Joey Boy, and enjoy the carnival parade of Miss Songkran Universe: Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe 2023, and Global Cultural Ambassador, to help promote ‘The Best of Thainess’. Sheynnis will appear as ‘Miss Songkran Mahotorn Devi’, with an outfit designed and tailored by Thai designers for a fantastic look. The theme has been inspired by the legend of Miss ‘Mahothornthewi’, who has a ‘Mayurapaksa’ (peacock) as her vehicle heads towards the central world.

Visitors enjoyed Thai traditional activities such as Dunk Tank Girls and Cha Cha Cha Ramwong Dance. On 13 April 2024, fans met with 4EVE, JOEYBOY, Kratae, Kratai, and Krit from R Siam, DJ Leo, Mor Lam Idol, Thaidernlen, The FongFod Variety, Noey, Jam and Piglet, Beer (The Voice), Teacher Stamp (Thai dancing) and Supanaree Story. On 14 April 2024, fans also met with MILLI, JOEYBOY, EYRA Ft. TK x Arty Milk, DJ Nguhow, Apaporn x Yingyong, The FongFod Variety, Banglampoo Group for Suraphol, Jam and Piglet, Beer (The Voice), Teacher Stamp (Thai dancing) and Supanaree Story. Visitors also enjoyed the extreme fun of a 12-meter Giant Slider, Thai Rhythm Ramwong Dance stage, and Dunk Tank Girls at Central World Square.

There were also a variety of special free-entry showcases of Thai cultural world heritage praised by UNESCO (9-16 April 2024) such as Thai boxing, a contemporary ‘Khon’ performance: Totsakanth Long Suan (into the garden), Khon Yok Rob (The battle), Southern performance of Thai Human Puppets, JOE LOUIS Thai puppet show: Hanuman Kidnaps Miss Mahotorn Devi, Thai puppet show: Hanuman Captures Miss Benyakai, Contemporary Khon Performance. Pay homage and pour water to ask for blessings from well-respected Buddha images from four regions of Thailand (9-16 April 2024) such as Luang Pho Than Jai, Wat Phra That Doi Kham, Chiang Mai province, Phra Kaew Khao Setangkamanee, Wat Chiang Man, Chiang Mai province, Luang Pho Wat Rai Khing, Nakhon Pathom province, Buddha Sothon, Chachoengsao province. Pay respects to Buddha relics from five auspicious kingdoms , which include the relics of the Lord Buddha assigned by the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand Somdet Phra Sangharaja Chao Krommaluang Jinavaralongkorn.

Join the fun simultaneously at the Songkran Landmark celebration at Central shopping centres nationwide!

Central Westgate: Westgate Songkran Concert 2024 (13-15 April 2024) The biggest Songkran concert in Nonthaburi city featured a lineup of exciting artists such as Full House, Cat Water, Polycat (13 April 2024), Cat Water, Good Mood, The Toys (14 April 2024), Milktoothband, Good Mood and Ink Waruntorn (15 April 2024), Central Hatyai: Hatyai Songkran Festival 2024 (12-16 April 2024) The most enjoyable free concert in the southern region! Visitors had the chance to encounter leading artists and massive water play zones, such as PERSES (13 April 2024), Eed FLY (14 April 2024), Neng Y NOT 7 (15 April 2024), FELLOW FELLOW and DAX ROCK RIDER (16 April 2024) 17.00-21.00 hrs.

Central Phuket: Songkran Bikini Beach War (13-15 April 2024) The lively phenomenon shook Phuket Island! The Bikini concept sparkles brightly, exploding with international-level excitement EDM Festival by Top International DJs.

Central Pattaya: Pattaya Songkran Wanlai Festival 2024 (7-19 Apr 2024) Free! The most enjoyable Songkran concert in Pattaya AE JIRAKORN (14 April 2024), JETSET’ER (15 April 2024), PAUSE (16 April 2024), PLAYGROUND (17 April 2024), DAX ROCK RIDER (18 April 2024)

Central Chiangmai Airport: Chang Music Connection Presents Water War Chiang Mai 2024 (13 April 2024) heated up with 9 artists including Bodyslam, Three Man Down, Tilly Birds, Taitosmith, Palmy, Slot Machine, Tattoo Colour, Lomosonic and Retrospect, Central Kora: PEPSI Presents SONGKRAN KORAT 2024 (13-16 Apr 2024) The ultimate alcohol-free fun, enjoy water zones and free concerts for a full 4 days, featuring Only Monday, Cocktail, Retrospect and Tilly Birds, started from 17.00 hrs. onwards. Central Khonkaen: Leo Splash Fest (12-15 April 2024) and visitors enjoyed the excitement with free concerts featuring top-tier artists such as Ink Waruntorn and Flure (13 April 2024), Maiyarap and Songkarn (14 April 2024), Instinct and The Parkinson (16 April 2024)!

Also, get ready to mark your calendar with another 22 Songkran landmarks, such as Bangkok Metropolitan Region and the Central Region: Central Rama 2, Pinklao, Salaya, Village, Westville, Mahachai, Ayuthaya, Nakhon Sawan, Eastern Region: Central Chonburi, Rayong, Si Racha, Marina and Chanthaburi, Northern Region: Chiangmai, Chiangrai, Phitsanulok, Lampang, Northeastern Region: Central Ubon and Udon, Southern Region: Central Nakhon Si, Samui and Suratthani, more information click: https://bit.ly/3VICuuN

Press Release