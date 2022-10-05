Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri

A young woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district on Monday night. A six-wheel truck crashed into a motorbike, crushing 32 year old Saithan Hongthong to death. The incident happened on Map Iang-Laem Chabang Road.

An anonymous witness said he saw the truck crash into Saithan before speeding away. The witness did not see the truck’s license plate.

Saithan was found on the road with a crumpled helmet, lying in a pool of blood. She was wearing a factory worker’s uniform, The Pattaya News reported.

Saithan’s body was transferred to a nearby hospital for an autopsy. Sri Racha police were reviewing CCTV footage and searching for the truck driver.

This news comes a week after a Thai doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude landed him in hot water over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run. Several groups called for an ethics probe into the doctor, who allegedly did not stop at a pedestrian crossing outside a school in Bangkok.

In another hit-and-run in August, a drunk driver smashed into a motorbike taxi. The motorbike driver managed to jump to safety before the inebriated man pushed the bike 300 metres down the road.

Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand has been ranked as the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this year announced a major goal of cutting the number of road deaths by almost two-thirds by 2027.

Hopefully, the truck driver who killed Saithan will be caught, and justice will be served.

