Road deaths
Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
A young woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district on Monday night. A six-wheel truck crashed into a motorbike, crushing 32 year old Saithan Hongthong to death. The incident happened on Map Iang-Laem Chabang Road.
An anonymous witness said he saw the truck crash into Saithan before speeding away. The witness did not see the truck’s license plate.
Saithan was found on the road with a crumpled helmet, lying in a pool of blood. She was wearing a factory worker’s uniform, The Pattaya News reported.
Saithan’s body was transferred to a nearby hospital for an autopsy. Sri Racha police were reviewing CCTV footage and searching for the truck driver.
This news comes a week after a Thai doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude landed him in hot water over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run. Several groups called for an ethics probe into the doctor, who allegedly did not stop at a pedestrian crossing outside a school in Bangkok.
In another hit-and-run in August, a drunk driver smashed into a motorbike taxi. The motorbike driver managed to jump to safety before the inebriated man pushed the bike 300 metres down the road.
Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand has been ranked as the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this year announced a major goal of cutting the number of road deaths by almost two-thirds by 2027.
Hopefully, the truck driver who killed Saithan will be caught, and justice will be served.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cheeky taoist procession spices up Phuket’s veggie fest
Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed
Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
1-billion-baht tourism stimulus back on track
Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood
Flooding may impact Thailand’s tourism recovery
Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
Myanmar youth artists hold art challenge to raise awareness of country’s plight
“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt
Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht
US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s missile over Japan with bombing drills
E-visa and visa drop boxes in India will help tourism
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt abused her and their children
Phuket taxis drivers promise to quit fighting rivals
Miss Ukraine slams Miss Grand International promoter
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of5 hours ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
Best of5 hours ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa8 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment2 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Philippines2 days ago
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand