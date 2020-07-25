Woman motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Road deaths

Woman motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash

Jack Burton

Published 

24 mins ago

 on 

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A woman is dead in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri after a pickup truck crashed into her motorbike. Sattahip Police were notified of the incident, which occurred yesterday afternoon on Sukhumvit Road.

Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived to find 44 year old Bussaya Chumchuen, a staffer at the Sattahip Community Development Office. She was seriously injured and after rescuers provide first aid, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rescue workers found Bussaya’s damaged motorbike and a damaged red pickup truck nearby. The pickup’s driver, 29 year old Prapaphon Onntet, was waiting for police.

She reportedly told police that Bussaya was driving in front of her and suddenly changed lanes without warning or a turn signal, cutting her off. As a result, she says, was unable to prevent the collision.

Police are continuing their investigation and will review security footage from cameras in the area to confirm Prapaphon’s statements.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

