Woman motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Woman motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash
A woman is dead in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri after a pickup truck crashed into her motorbike. Sattahip Police were notified of the incident, which occurred yesterday afternoon on Sukhumvit Road.
Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived to find 44 year old Bussaya Chumchuen, a staffer at the Sattahip Community Development Office. She was seriously injured and after rescuers provide first aid, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Rescue workers found Bussaya’s damaged motorbike and a damaged red pickup truck nearby. The pickup’s driver, 29 year old Prapaphon Onntet, was waiting for police.
She reportedly told police that Bussaya was driving in front of her and suddenly changed lanes without warning or a turn signal, cutting her off. As a result, she says, was unable to prevent the collision.
Police are continuing their investigation and will review security footage from cameras in the area to confirm Prapaphon’s statements.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
2 foreigners are dead in Chon Buri following 2 apparent suicides in the space of 3 days. In the most recent, a British man was found hanging at a condominium in Pattaya yesterday. Pattaya City police were notified of the incident, at a condominium in Central Pattaya, at 1pm. Police, rescue workers and reporters rushed to the scene at a room on the third floor of the condo. The body of the 68 year old British man was discovered hanging from a door. His name is being withheld until family and the British embassy have been notified. Police believe the man […]
Crime
Police raid illegal motorbike parts factory in Chon Buri
In an ongoing crackdown on illegally modified motorcycles and racing, police in the eastern province of Chon Buri raided a warehouse in the central city district this week, which they say is a root cause of the problem. Earlier this week, a team of provincial and Region 2 police raided a warehouse in the Bang Sai sub-district. This warehouse reportedly makes the illegal parts supplied to shops to supply to street racers. The caretakers, 34 year old Banjong Phonchalee and 38 year old Phonthip Jaiprom, who claimed to be a daughter of the warehouse owner, were present. The pair were […]
Pattaya
Man dies after crashing bike into lighting pole in Pattaya
A man has been killed after he drove his motorbike into a lighting pole in the Pattaya sub-district of Nong Tamlueng. The Pattaya News names the man as 39 year old Tawee Sukkheng from the north-eastern province of Udon Thani. One witness, 27 year old Tanawin Yimyuan, says he was driving behind Tawee when he saw the bike hit the central reservation and then plough into a lighting pole. Rescue workers and police arrived shortly after, but it’s understood the man died at the scene. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to confirm the cause of […]
First Covid-19 case in Vietnam since April
Woman motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces
Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO
16 Thais, Burmese arrested in raid on illegal Narathiwat casino
Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand
DNA excludes Thais from 2007 murder of Japanese tourist
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Travel trends define future of world tourism
Police raid illegal motorbike parts factory in Chon Buri
COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24)
Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge
Protesters mustn’t insult monarchy: army chief
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
8 year old Krabi girl bitten by spider, likely venomous
Tourism sector facing massive closures
CCSA recommend an extension to the emergency decree in Thailand
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
- Business3 days ago
Tourism sector facing massive closures
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
- ASEAN4 days ago
South east Asia’s budget airline dilemma