UPDATE: Compensation promised after teenage passenger killed in police chase

Following last week’s report of a teenager who was killed after the motorbike she was a passenger on crashed into a police pickup, the police officers have now promised to pay compensation to the victim’s family. No charges have been filed against the police at this stage as the case is still under investigation.

On May 27, a car accident on New Ratchapruek Road in the central province of Pathum Thani was reported. The 18 year old woman, Amonrat Daengpong, was declared dead at the scene, and a male 14 year old motorbike rider, was injured and sent to a hospital.

The victims’ friends, who witnessed the accident, claim that a police pickup was chasing after their friends and intentionally opening the passenger-side door of the pickup to hit the motorbike. The witnesses told police that the opened door crashed into their friends, making the motorbike lose control and slam into a guard rail.

The owner of a local garage, located nearby the scene, also informed Thai media that he saw a police pickup chasing the teenagers motorbike on the road. He said 3 police officers stepped out of the pickup and later fled from the scene. The officers were later reported to be the police from Chaiyapruek Police Station.

Last Friday, a sister of the dead teenager picked up her sister’s body from Thammasart Hospital for a further funeral held in a temple in the central province of Nonthaburi. The 34 year old sister, Saowanee Chokfook, told Thai media that the 3 police officers had contacted her via a phone call saying they would pay compensation to the family and support the funeral costs. The sister said she wanted the officers to come to the funeral to explain the incident to the family and discuss the compensation.

Thai media report that the police from Chaiyapruek Police Station saw the teenagers riding without helmets. So, they asked the teenagers to stop their motorbikes for investigation, but the teenagers refused to do so and tried to escape. So a chase started. The officers claimed the teenagers’ motorbike fell because “they suddenly stopped”.

But the motorbike rider, who was injured at the scene, insists that the police pickup crashed into them. He told a reporter that the officers got out of the truck, witnessed the scene for around 10 minutes without rendering assistance, and then fled the scene. He added that the police also “shouted rude words” at him too.

The officers from Lad Lum Kaew Police Station, who have been investigating the case, informed Thai media that they hadn’t filed any charges against the 3 police because they were still questioning and gathering more evidence.

