Chon Buri gunman shoots 3 people “because he was slapped in the face”

A man shot three people, killing two and seriously injuring another in Ban Bueng district in the eastern province of Chon Buri on Saturday night. The gunman said he was drinking alone outside a convenience store when a group of men drinking around a nearby table criticised his personality. He said one of the men slapped him in the face, so he grabbed his gun and opened fire at them.

The gunman, 38 year old Supakorn, fled the scene on a motorbike and headed towards his father-in-law’s house. Police found him in the back garden holding the gun to his own head. It took five hours for police to persuade him to drop the weapon.

Supakorn told police he had just finished drinking beer alone outside a convenience store when a group of men drinking around a nearby marble table started making negative comments about his personality. He claims one of the men slapped him in the face, causing him to become “stressed,” so he pulled out his 11mm caliber gun and opened fire at them.

Firstly, Supakorn fatally shot 56 year old Niphon. Then, he shot 50 year old Udon, seriously injuring him. Lastly, he fatally shot 55 year old Wichan who had tried to grab the gun off him.

Supakorn fled the scene on a motorbike and headed towards his father-in-law’s house. Police from Ban Bueng police station chased him and coordinated with police from Phanat Nikhom police station to close in on Supakorn in the vegetable patch behind the house.

Supakorn and the police stood in the vegetable patch for 5 hours before Supakorn finally dropped the gun. Police detained Supakorn and took him to Ban Bueng police station for questioning.

Police initially charged him with attempted murder, carrying a firearm without reasonable cause and shooting a firearm in public.

SOURCE: NaewNa