School van crash in South Thailand injures 20

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A catastrophic multi-vehicle collision involving a school transport van, a pickup truck, and a motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat province resulted in nearly 20 injuries and severe vehicle damage. The crash occurred on the morning of today, February 28, at approximately 7.30am on the Nakhon-Thung Song Road, leading authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

At the scene in Na San district, the school van, easily identifiable by its blue colour and bearing the license plate 10-5102 Nakhon Si Thammarat, lay on its side in a roadside ditch, completely wrecked. A short distance away, an overturned white Isuzu pickup with the license plate กท-4126 Chumphon was found with its front end severely damaged.

Additionally, a Honda motorcycle, orange and black, with the license plate 1กธ-9553 Nakhon Si Thammarat, was discovered fallen on the road. Road barriers and signage, along with vehicle parts, were scattered across the accident site, reported KhaoSod.

Rescue workers rapidly transported the injured to the hospital. The list of casualties included two individuals from the pickup truck, over ten students from the school van, and the motorcycle rider, who sustained critical injuries.

Police officials, led by Deputy Investigator Theeranop Choochan of Phra Phrom Police Station, began their probe into the crash, piecing together how the pickup truck, driving at high speed, lost control and violently hit the rear of the school van before striking the motorcycle.

Follow us on :













The force of the impact caused the vehicles to overturn and skid into the ditch. Police are now gathering evidence to proceed with legal action against those responsible for the accident.

In related news, a catastrophic traffic accident involving three cars and a motorcycle resulted in one fatality and six injuries on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road at the intersection leading to the Mae Kwang Dam in Doi Saket, Chiang Mai. The multi-vehicle collision occurred at 7.20pm, leading to an immediate investigation by the police to ascertain the cause.