School students and passengers injured in truck and car collision in Nakhon Si Thammarat

20 people, including school students and passengers, were injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat when a truck crashed into a car and fell into a roadside ditch. The incident occurred at 7am today, on the Nakhon-Ron Phibun road in Chang Sai sub-district, where the truck experienced critical damage, and its right rear wheel detached.

At the scene of the accident, officials discovered the heavily damaged red Isuzu truck with registration number 10-3209 Nakhon Si Thammarat. Inside, evidence of multiple injured passengers was found. Residents and emergency responders reported a total of 21 people injured, including school students, general passengers, and the driver. All individuals were transported to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital with non-severe injuries and later deemed safe.

Pol. Capt. Pramote Chumpan, a traffic police officer from Phra Phrom Police Station, identified the truck driver as Chainarong Sophon, 60, who was also injured in the accident. Prior to the incident, the driver picked up the passengers, primarily students, from the Ban Saima Naw area in Chang Sai sub-district, intending to take them to Nakhon Si Thammarat downtown. As the bus approached the accident site, its right rear wheel detached, causing the vehicle to lose control, collide with the car in front, and ultimately crash into the roadside ditch.

While all injured individuals have been confirmed as safe, police are gathering evidence and investigating the incident further in accordance with the law.

