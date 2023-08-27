Fatal crash: Thai motorcyclist collides with Chinese Porsche driver

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a 25 year old man who was involved in a collision with a Porsche Cayenne driven by a Chinese national. The crash occurred on the Pattaya-Bang Pa-in road, opposite Wat Tapang, in Sam Khok district, Pathum Thani.

The deceased, known as Thanawat, was found lifeless in the middle of the rightmost expressway lane, near his severely damaged Honda Lead motorcycle that had no registration plate.

Not far from the scene, a black Porsche Cayenne with a red license plate bearing the number 1235 Bangkok was found, its side badly damaged. The driver of the crashed luxury car, a 34 year old Chinese national known only as Jin, stood by awaiting the arrival of police officials.

Sophee, 48 years old, the mother of the deceased, revealed her son had told her he was heading home to his wife to take a shower before going out again. Unfortunately, he never made it back home to celebrate his mother’s birthday, for which he and his sister had bought a cake. The cake was chilling in the refrigerator awaiting his return, reported Sanook.

Deputy Investigation Inspector of Sam Khok Police Station, Police Major Panyaphon Kaewprichakorn, after inspecting the scene, recorded images of the smashed motorbike and Porsche as evidence. He directed the Ruamkatanyu Foundation officials to transport the deceased to the Forensic Science Institute of the Ministry of Justice, awaiting relatives to claim the body for religious rites.

The police were alerted about a group of teenagers racing motorcycles on the expressway. The inspection was underway when the unfortunate incident happened. CCTV footage revealed some teenagers fleeing the police, prior to the fatal accident.

