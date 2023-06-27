Elderly Thai woman dies in van-lorry collision: Baby escapes unhurt

PHOTO: Sanook

An unfortunate collision incident involving a van and a lorry full of rice cost an elderly Thai woman’s life and left three others hospitalised. Fortunately, the youngest passenger, a one year old girl, was spared any injuries, benefitting from her car seat.

The collision incident which occurred on Highway No. 340, near kilometre marker 94 in Sri Prachan District of Suphan Buri province was reported by a police investigator, Nathakrit Phanpeuk, of Sri Prachan Police Station. The initial response team included medical staff from Sri Prachan Hospital and Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation, armed with extraction tools to assist the victims.

Upon arrival, a white Toyota van, with registration number 5862 registered in Nakhon Pathom Province, was found on the side of the road with four victims. With the aid of extraction tools, rescue workers managed to remove the victims. Three were injured, and one was dead. The dead person was identified as 73 year old Somnuek, while those injured were Sudjai, a 52 year old woman, Suchanya, a 22 year old woman, and Phanuphong, a 31 year old man who was also the driver. The only occupant to escape any injuries was a one year old girl, identified only as ‘A.’

Approximately 30 metres from the van, a lorry carrying a full load of rice could be seen. Its tail light was smashed, and its rear tyre was blown. The number plates on its cab and trailer were 71-0108 and 71-1049 respectively. The driver was identified as a 40 year old man named Worinthon.

Phanuphong, the van driver, recounted that he was travelling with his wife and mother from their home in Suan Taeng, Suphan Buri. They had travelled to Kampaeng Phet to pick up his grandmother and were en-route home when the incident occurred.

He explained that his speed had been comfortable – within 80 to 90 kilometres per hour. Unaware of why he collided with the lorry, he guessed that the lorry might have slowed down or he was not alert. He maintained he was not tired or sleepy, they were all just a family travelling home, not in a hurry. Phanuphong, who only had minor injuries, said he was unsure of how the accident happened, as he believed he was driving normally. He was puzzled because he didn’t see the lorry until the point of impact.

Worinthon, the lorry driver, stated that he was transporting a full load of rice from Chai Nat province to Nakhon Pathom. He was driving at a steady pace of around 45 kilometres per hour due to the weight of his cargo and heard a tire explode just as a van hit the rear of his lorry.

He immediately braked and got out of the lorry to investigate the crash scene. Law enforcement officers are thoroughly investigating the cause of this tragic incident.

