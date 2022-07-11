Driver critical after collision involving 5 vehicles in Phuket

A driver is in critical condition after a collision on a road toward Phuket International Airport involving five vehicles.

The 26 year old pickup driver now in a critical state, Inyat Kendphet, tried to overtake a taxi on Don Chom Thao Road in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, but was unable to move back into his own lane in time to avoid a collision with a taxi taking two Egyptian tourists to Phuket Airport.

The taxi, a silver Toyota Altis, swerved and collided with the pickup. Fortunately, the Egyptian couple, a 25 year old man and woman, and their taxi driver, 28 year old Polwat Churuang, only suffered minor injuries to their heads.

Peeraphon Thawornwee, the 49 year old driver of another taxi, a bronze-coloured Toyota Sienna, which suffered damage to the driver’s door, revealed three pickup trucks passed him at speed and appeared to be in a race.

“They were driving very fast, about 100 kilometres an hour.

“The third pickup truck was unable to pass his vehicle in time and swerved into my door. The pickup was then unable to get out of the path of the coming taxi, leading to the oncoming taxi slamming into the side of the pickup.”

At the time of the accident, Inyat was described to be unconscious and in critical condition.

First aid was performed on the three injured people at the scene by emergency services before they were rushed to Thalang Hospital.

