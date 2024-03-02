Chiang Mai to Bangkok bus crash injures passengers near Ban Tak

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tour bus en route from Chiang Mai to Bangkok met with a severe accident, ramming into the back of a trailer truck, leaving passengers injured, two critically. The incident unfolded near Ban Tak District Hospital in Tak province, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Yesterday, a catastrophic collision occurred on Phahonyothin Road between kilometres 547 and 548, just north of Ban Tak District Hospital, in the sub-district of Tak Ok, Ban Tak district, Tak province. The tour bus, operated by Sombat Tour, with vehicle number 18-41 and license plate 15-9457 from Bangkok, was rear-ended by a trailer truck carrying ore with license plate 70-8635 from Lampang. The bus, driven by Chiraphat Ngamthonglao, had departed from Chiang Mai at 6.10pm, carrying 40 passengers bound for the capital.

At the scene, a distressing sight awaited the first responders. The bus had sustained significant damage, and the impact of the crash resulted in injuries to all aboard. Two passengers were critically injured, 10 others were under close observation due to the severity of their injuries, and twenty sustained minor injuries. Following the accident, five individuals remained hospitalised at Ban Tak District Hospital for further treatment, while the rest were allowed to return home after police investigation procedures were concluded, reported KhaoSod.

District Chief Saman Mueangkaew, who was on his way to inspect a forest fire operation in the area, witnessed the accident and immediately coordinated with all relevant agencies. Over 10 units, including medical teams from Ban Tak District Hospital and various rescue foundations, were promptly dispatched to the scene to assist.

The police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause behind this distressing incident.

In related news, a shocking bus collision occurred in Pathum Thani while students were headed for a field trip. The accident was triggered by a pickup truck swerving in front of the bus, leading to a multi-vehicle crash.