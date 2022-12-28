Road deaths
Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
The yearly road safety campaign for the holiday week called “Seven Days of Danger” was officially launched in Phuket yesterday. The week is from December 29 to January 4, when each year the rush of holiday travellers on the roads leads to an increase in accidents and road deaths. A ceremony hosted at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew officially launched the campaign.
Officially titled the “Joint Operations Center for Road and Marine Accident Prevention and Reduction during the New Year 2023,” the campaign aims to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on the roads of Phuket. There are various prevention measures in place as part of the campaign. Local communities and officers will help in setting up checkpoints around the island, and traffic law violators will be prosecuted with maximum penalties, to pressure drivers to obey laws.
Officials will also work to make sure traffic markings on the road are clear and add additional marking lines on Phuket roads for drivers to slow down while approaching crosswalks. Warning signs and symbols will be visible to drivers and pedestrians to reduce speed in “tight situations” where there is busy traffic or obstructions.
The Phuket News reported the opening ceremony was attended by many prominent officials including Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Udomporn Kan, and DDPM Region 18 Chief Chaovalit Nitrarat.
Vehicles paraded dozens of officers whose duty it is to carry out safety checks. Volunteers and students also joined in the ceremony. Insurance companies donated drinking water to all the checkpoints that will be operating around the island.
The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation has begun releasing a daily report called the Summary of Operations of Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre. While its goal is to report on various emergencies in the province, the majority of items in the report are regarding motorbike accidents. This year, Phuket reported 103 fatalities on the roads, a 45% rise since last year.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed earlier this year to lower road deaths to 12 per 100,000 people over the next five years and, using a model inspired by Sweden, eliminate fatalities on the streets of Thailand by 2050.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Chiang Mai wants more Chinese-speaking tour guides in readiness for the Spring Festival
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol
Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Thailand’s national park chief released on bail for 400,000 baht
Royal Thai Police ordered to find Red Bull Heir and deliver justice
CNN selects Bangkok and ICONSIAM’s firework shows as one of world’s 10 ‘Great Places for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve’
Thai PM wants Red Bull heir found ASAP | GMT
Gold thief begs for freedom after being trapped by security door
Italian man fined 3000 baht for showing genitals to children
Thai park ranger ‘Chaiwat’ working in civil service despite murder charges
Govt official allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribes
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Sailor floating in Gulf of Thailand for 60 hours rescued by navy
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Thai AirAsia predicts 90% post-pandemic recovery
Woman and Thai-Turkish daughter dumped on roadside in Pattaya
Anti-government protest leader under fire over expensive handbag
Police arrest 7 men for robbery of Chinese man’s house in Pattaya
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations2 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand2 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Guides1 day ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Crime2 days ago
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday