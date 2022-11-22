Road deaths
Bus crash: 1 dead, 46 injured in Phetchabun tour bus flip
A shocking highway crash in Phetchabun province saw a tour bus flip leaving 46 passengers injured and the driver dead. The crash occurred in the Nam Nao district of the northern province on Sunday afternoon at around 3.30pm. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
The double-decker bus was travelling on Highway 12 when the crash occurred. It was a private chartered bus that had travelled from Maha Sarakham province. The bus was bringing a private women’s group from Wapi Pathum district on a field trip to Khao Kho, a national park in Phetchabun particularly popular for Thai tourists.
They had finished their trip and were on their way back to Maha Sarakham, about a five-hour journey. They had only made it about an hour and a half down the road and were driving through Nam Nao National Park when the bus crash occurred. The bus overturned between the 418- and 419-mile markers on Highway 12 which runs between Lom Sak and Chumphae.
All 46 women riding on the bus were injured in the crash when it flipped, according to The Phuket News. One of the injured was transported to Khon San Hospital. The other 45 passengers were brought to Nam Nao Hospital nearby to tend to their injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the double-decker bus did not survive the crash and died on the scene.
So far, no explanation or cause has been given for the crash and why the bus flipped over on the highway, injuring every single passenger and killing the driver. Police will continue their investigation to try to pinpoint the cause of the tragic accident.
