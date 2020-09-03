image
Connect with us

Road deaths

British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Prasit Tangprasert
    • follow us in feedly

A 43 year old British man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver whilst driving his motorcycle at an intersection in the main city area of Nakhon Ratchasima last night. Emergency responders headed to the Phon Lan gate intersection on the Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road around 11.30pm. At this stage Police believe he was hit by a truck and the driver had fled the scene.

They found the man laying face down on the road, covered in blood. The damaged motorcycle was also on the road a short distance away. rescue teams tried using CPR to revive the British national but couldn’t get a pulse and say his injuries were extensive. His body was taken to Maharaj Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The dead man’s name has been withheld at this stage, as embassy officials notify relatives. Police report that he had been meeting with friends for a meal not far from the crash scene.

Police are now examining CCTV in the area to identify the truck and find the driver for questioning.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    sam thompson

    September 3, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Very sad and tragic for the poor victim….when they catch the cowardly dog who did this and ran away from the scene of this “accident” he immediately turned the incident into a crime, his prison sentence should be doubled

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 3, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    The cover-up is sometimes worse than the crime/incident.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

North East

1,500 year old human bones and pottery found in Isaan province

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

60 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

1,500 year old human bones and pottery found in Isaan province | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Komkhaotuathai.com

An Isaan woman found what experts say are 1,500 year old human bones and pottery. Fine Arts Department officials say they believe the bones and pottery were buried together during a funeral hundreds of years ago. A Surin local, 60 year old Muay Maichai, says she was walking through an area she frequents when she saw part of a jar sticking out of the ground. She decided to dig it up. She dug in the dirt some more and found human bones. A few days after her find, the Fine Arts Department excavated the area and took the items to the […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Young Buriram brothers steal over 30 motorbikes after parents split up

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Young Buriram brothers steal over 30 motorbikes after parents split up | The Thaiger

Two brothers, aged 12 and 14 have been nabbed after stealing over 30 motorbikes. The pair, seemingly unable to figure out where the petrol tank was, would look for a new motorbike to steal after the old one ran out of petrol. They told police that their crimes were for survival after their parents separated. They hadn’t been to school since their parents split up. Officials from a Buriram Province police station arrested the pair along with evidence including 2 stolen motorbikes after a victim reported his missing motorbike with the police. Officials arrested the enterprising brothers on September 1. […]

Continue Reading

North East

Kalasin drowning victim’s body recovered

Jack Burton

Published

4 days ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Kalasin drowning victim&#8217;s body recovered | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet

Police In Isaan’s Kalasin province announced today that the body of an elderly woman, who fell into Lam Pao stream in the capital’s central district and was believed drowned, was found. On Friday, 76 year old Chan Phonpradit, and her 42 year old daughter Malaithip, went fishing on the bank of the Lam Pao stream near a low dam at Don Sanuan village. Both women fell into the stream. Malaithip managed to swim to safety but couldn’t help her mother, who disappeared into the swift current. She was believed drowned. A search was launched the same day by a team […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending