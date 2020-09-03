British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat | The Thaiger

Road deaths
British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat
A 43 year old British man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver whilst driving his motorcycle at an intersection in the main city area of Nakhon Ratchasima last night. Emergency responders headed to the Phon Lan gate intersection on the Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road around 11.30pm. At this stage Police believe he was hit by a truck and the driver had fled the scene.
They found the man laying face down on the road, covered in blood. The damaged motorcycle was also on the road a short distance away. rescue teams tried using CPR to revive the British national but couldn’t get a pulse and say his injuries were extensive. His body was taken to Maharaj Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The dead man’s name has been withheld at this stage, as embassy officials notify relatives. Police report that he had been meeting with friends for a meal not far from the crash scene.
Police are now examining CCTV in the area to identify the truck and find the driver for questioning.
sam thompson
September 3, 2020 at 4:19 pm
Very sad and tragic for the poor victim….when they catch the cowardly dog who did this and ran away from the scene of this “accident” he immediately turned the incident into a crime, his prison sentence should be doubled
Perceville Smithers
September 3, 2020 at 5:53 pm
The cover-up is sometimes worse than the crime/incident.