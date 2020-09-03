Bangkok cop under fire after releasing inmate | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok cop under fire after releasing inmate
A Bangkok police officer is looking at potential criminal charges after he allegedly let a drug suspect go free and took her to a hotel. Some reports claim officer Pot Boontip made a deal with the inmate, trading sex for freedom. The officer says that part of the story isn’t true.
Boontip says he took the 48 year old woman to a hotel, but they did not have sex, the Nation Thailand reports. Surveillance camera footage shows the officer releasing the suspect from her cell at the Bukkalo Police Station.
Police have not yet pressed charges and are still investigating the incident. Police say they plan to fire Boontip from the police department and prosecute him releasing the inmate.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Eddie
September 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm
Trading sex for freedom? A new form of corruption? What if the officer is not gay?
Perceville Smithers
September 3, 2020 at 5:48 pm
Typical cop behavior whereever you go.Some of the foreign “business” ladies in Thailand have said they get harassed by Thai cops to show visa and/or pay 10-20,0000 THB.