Bangkok cop under fire after releasing inmate | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Bangkok cop under fire after releasing inmate

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Bukkalo Police
A Bangkok police officer is looking at potential criminal charges after he allegedly let a drug suspect go free and took her to a hotel. Some reports claim officer Pot Boontip made a deal with the inmate, trading sex for freedom. The officer says that part of the story isn’t true.

Boontip says he took the 48 year old woman to a hotel, but they did not have sex, the Nation Thailand reports. Surveillance camera footage shows the officer releasing the suspect from her cell at the Bukkalo Police Station.

Police have not yet pressed charges and are still investigating the incident. Police say they plan to fire Boontip from the police department and prosecute him releasing the inmate.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Eddie

    September 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Trading sex for freedom? A new form of corruption? What if the officer is not gay?

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 3, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Typical cop behavior whereever you go.Some of the foreign “business” ladies in Thailand have said they get harassed by Thai cops to show visa and/or pay 10-20,0000 THB.

    Reply

