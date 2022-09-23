More heavy rain to continue today in 62 of Thailand’s provinces

More heavy rain is in today’s forecast for 62 of the 72 Thai provinces. The Meteorological Department has warned civilians in these provinces, which include Bangkok, to brace for torrential rain. According to the forecast, a monsoon trough is moving its way down the lower northern region of the country and the upper Central Plains over the next day.

A moderate southwesterly monsoon is present over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The department warned people in those regions to adjust plans accordingly due to expected heavy rain, forest run-offs and flash floods. It says the areas along foothills, near waterways and lowlands, are especially concerned.

About 60 per cent of the north is expected to see heavy rains and thunderstorms, while the northeast, central plains, and southwest regions are expected to see 70 per cent. 80 per cent of the eastern area is expected to see the same conditions. The department warned that strong winds can produce waves of up to 2 metres in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!