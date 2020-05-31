Thailand’s Covid-19 cases (May 31)

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, weekend spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, told this morning’s press briefing there were 4 new Covid-19 cases but no deaths over the previous 24 hour period. The total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,081 since the outbreak began: 2444 domestic cases and 637 returnees from abroad.

The 4 new cases were all diagnosed while in state quarantine…

• a 37 year old masseuse returned from the United Arab Emirates on May 24 and was found to be infected on May 29 after she experienced difficulty in breathing and other symptoms

• 2 of the new cases were asymptomatic male students aged 18 and 19 who returned from Turkey and were in state quarantine in Chon Buri province

• the fourth case is a 22 year-old asymptomatic male student who returned from Saudi Arabia on May 21 and was found infected on May 29 in state quarantine in Narathiwat province, bordering Malaysia.

Meanwhile, 2 people have fully recovered and returned home.

As of today the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,081, with just 61 still under treatment. 2,963 have recovered and been discharged, leaving the recovery rate at 96%. There have been 57 deaths.

Globally, the total number has passed 6 million confirmed cases with around 370,000 deaths.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand