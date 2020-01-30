1 killed in 8 vehicle pileup in Prachin Buri | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
1 killed in 8 vehicle pileup in Prachin Buri
One man is dead and another seriously injured after an eight vehicle pileup last night at a traffic light on a major highway in central Thailand. The crash involved four transfer trucks, two pickups and two cars in Prachin Buri City.
One victim said she was slowing down to stop at a red light when an 18 wheel trailer truck crashed into the rear of her car. Her car was then pushed forward into a 10 wheel truck, which in turn crushed a pickup truck against a truck in front of it.
The crashes continued “like dominos,” she told the Bangkok Post. Montri Nootcharoen, the 43 year old driver of the pickup truck, along with his father-in-law, were severely injured. Montri later died in hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but suspect faulty brakes on the 18 wheeler.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Escaped giraffe found dead in Chachoengsao
A 7 metre giraffe which escaped from a private zoo’s transport on Tuesday was found dead in a ditch today in the central province of Chachoengsao, about 50 kilometres east from Bangkok.
Animal control officials discovered the giraffe drowned in a lotus pond by Highway 304 this afternoon, ending a two day search.
The animal, along with a smaller giraffe, escaped from a truck taking them to a breeding centre run by Safari World in Prachinburi on Tuesday. The smaller one was recaptured the same day.
Safari World’s CEO says the two were part of a convoy of 28 trucks carrying 68 giraffes that had been flown in from Africa.
Under Thai law, only zoos with appropriate permits may import or breed protected wild animals. Wildlife officials confirmed yesterday that Safari World had appropriate permits for its giraffes.
There are currently fewer than 100,000 giraffes in the wild, according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species’ UN convention in August.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Central Thailand
Giraffe on the run after escaping from truck
If you spot a giraffe, don’t panic. Two giraffes escaped from a truck this week and only one has been caught. The pair were being transported from Bangkok to a new zoo. A convoy of 24 trucks with animals in containers left Suvarnabhumi airport about 4pm, heading for an animal breeding facility in the central province of Prachin Buri, east of Bangkok.
When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media report. Their escape created a traffic jam, with some motorists honking their horns to scare the animals away.
The driver of the truck, 53 year old Monthon Mongphet, discovered the sliding door of the container was open. It had apparently not been properly locked, allowing the two giraffes to get out (or maybe the giraffes picked the lock… hmmmm).
One video on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road, while another showed a giraffe in front of a bush with vehicles passing at dusk. The four year old creature “disappeared into the darkness” according to a volunteer firefighter. A spokesman for Safari World, which imported the giraffes, confirmed the animal is “still on the run.”
The tale has seen hundreds of thousands of Thais following live videos on Facebook of journalists on the hunt for the runaway creature.
The executive chairman of Safari World says it’s the first time something like this had occurred in his more than 30 years in the business. He suspects the bolt on the door accidentally became unlatched while the container was being transferred onto the truck.
Safari World has been criticised in the past for training animals to perform for entertainment, including staging boxing matches with orangutans.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Air Pollution
Sugar industry asks the government to subsidise harvesting machinery
Sugar factories are campaigning to cut and harvest raw sugarcane, instead of boring it first, for processing. The conglomerates are recommending that the government offer funding at low interest rates to farmers to buy harvesters as the prices of the equipment are quite high (6-12 million baht).
They are also urging the government to purchase electricity from biomass power plants as some plants are locked out from selling their power to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.
“No farmer wants to burn their field but the cost of labour is high. Factories must sign contracts with farmers to help with the harvesting.”
“Factories can encourage farmers by buying raw sugarcane while some sugarcane can be left for generating power,” according to The Nation.
Meanwhile, local sugarcane growers in Nakhon Sawan, central Thailand, are burning their fields at night despite authorities’ ban on the practice. It appears little is being done to curb the practice which is one of the main causes, if not the main cause, of the smoke and haze problems in various parts of the country throughout this time of the year.
Despite doing their burins at night, when farmers believe they will avoid the notice of the sleeping authorities, they are providing easy to locate burn-offs. Authorities banned field burning late last year in a bid to control the hazardous fine smoke particles that were drifting into highly populated city areas.
Now the sugar industry is also trying to encourage farmers to stop the practice of burn-offs.
“The problem of fires at sugarcane plantations requires cooperation from all sectors” – Sitiwuth Siempakdee, vice president of Thai Sugar Miller Company.
Sugarcane harvesting started on December 1, 2019, at the same time the smog and smoke problems started in Bangkok and areas around central Thailand.
“The increase in sugarcane output over the previous year was because there were three new factories,. Also, factories increased the efficiency of their machines, improved sugar extraction as a result cane extraction capacity average is 1.0-1.1 million tonnes per day.”
“Sugarcane output this year will be lower than 30-40% of the previous year, because of the impact of drought, or only 90 million tonnes. Sugarcane extraction will be less than last year by 3 to 4 million tonnes.”
SOURCE: The Nation
