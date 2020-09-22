Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters | The Thaiger

Protests
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
The winner of the 2020 Miss Grand Thailand competition has become the target of racist online attacks after declaring her support for the ongoing anti-government protest movement. Nation Thailand reports that Pacharaporn Chantarapadit, aka, “Nam”, took the title of Miss Grand Thailand on Sunday evening, in a televised competition shown nationwide.
While being interviewed on stage on Saturday, the same day anti-government activists held a mass rally in Bangkok, the beauty queen, from the southern province of Ranong, voiced her support for the movement, taking aim at the current administration.
“With my heart, I choose the protesters. The people have the right to express their views on what is best for the country. If you call this country Thailand, we need a real democracy. And moreover, we need you to get out of the country.”
Her words prompted outrage from those in support of the government, with people taking to social media to attack Nam. Many resorted to crude, racist abuse, using words such as “negro” and “coal black”, to refer to her skin colour. Pale skin continues to be revered in Thailand, leading to deeply-ingrained prejudice against darker-skinned citizens.
The attacks have been condemned by Nam’s followers, who accuse her critics of being ill-informed. They’re also urging other pro-democracy supporters to boycott Thai celebrities who either continue to stand up for the government or don’t support the anti-government movement. Many say they have decided to unfollow their former idols because of their political views or their refusal to speak out. Thai K-pop singers are the latest in the firing line, with several hashtags calling for pro-democracy supporters to boycott the music stars.
Phuket hotelier in hot water for criticising pro-democracy protest leader
The owner of a luxury resort on the island of Phuket has come in for some harsh criticism after condemning the pro-democracy movement. Taking to Twitter, Vorasit Issara, owner of the five-star Sri Panwa resort, singles out protest leader, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, for his disapproval, saying she should be in prison.
“This has got to stop. She is not Thai. This one needs to be in prison”. Sharing a photo of Panusaya, he adds, “arrest this child.”
His tweet has since gone viral, prompting outrage from those who support the anti-government movement. A hashtag calling for a boycott of his resort has taken off on Twitter, at a time when almost all hotels are fighting for survival. Others are using Google reviews to attack the property, accusing Vorasit of supporting a dictatorship.
Vorasit’s comments come as the newly-crowned Miss Grand Thailand also faces a backlash, after speaking up in support of anti-government protesters. Pacharaporn Chantarapadit has been hit with racist insults on social media after condemning the current administration and saying she stands with the protesters.
MP files complaint against 3 opposition MPs for allegedly joining the protest
A member of parliament filed a complaint against 3 opposition MPs for allegedly joining the weekend’s pro-democracy protest where activists demanded reform of the Thai Monarchy. He’s also putting together a legal team aimed at dissolving the members’ 3 opposition parties.
Palang Pracharat MP Sira Jenjakha says he has a photo of the 3 members raising their hands in a 3 finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military run government. He says the protest was illegal, and the location, the Royal Field next to the Grand Palace, is off limits to unauthorised people.
He filed the complaint with the Chanasongkhram police against Mongkolkit Suksintharanont, of the Thai Civilized Party, Peerawit Ruangluedolapark, of the Thai Rak Thai Party and Nattha Boonchai-insawat of the Kao Klai Party.
A legal team assigned by Sira will collect evidence and file a petition with the Constitutional Court calling on the dissolution of the 3 opposition parties: Thai Civilized Party, Thai Rak Thai Party and Kao Klai Party.
He says he also plans to ask the House Speaker to investigate the 3 members to determine if they breached the parliament’s ethical conduct.
5 protesters to be charged over a rally in front of the Thai Army’s headquarters
With impeccable timing, Nang Loeng police have summoned 5 protest leaders to appear before the Special Prosecutor’s Office at the Dusit District Court in Bangkok. They will be formally charged over their roles in a protest in front of the Army’s headquarters on July 20. At the time it followed an online exchange from an Army official criticising the students who had been protesting at the Democracy Monument days before.
The protest targeted Colonel Nusra Vorapatratorn, deputy spokesperson of the Army. Posting on her Facebook page about the Saturday protest, the Colonel said that rally’s participants should “focus on doing their jobs rather than joining the protest.” The Colonel later deleted the social media post.
Another army spokesman, Colonel Winthai Suvaree, spoke to the media at the time and stated that Nusra “had expressed her personal opinion” and that “she is no longer the deputy spokesperson”.
After protesting outside the Army over the contents of the post, 5 protest leaders face official charges of “violating the Emergency Decree, the Traffic Act and use of loudspeakers in public without permission. The 5 protagonists facing charges are human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Piyarath “Toto” Jongthep, Suwanna Tarnlek and Panupong Jardnok (Mike Rayong).
All 5 deny the charges and say they will defend their roles in court.
The charges follow a weekend of protests, with up to some 30,000 people gathering in the Bangkok rain to rally against the government and confirm a 10-point manifesto which includes demands to reform Thai politics and the country’s monarchy. Specially the demands include the dissolution of the Thai parliament, standing down of the current PM and a new constitution to replace the 2017 Thai charter.
Today the Fine Arts Department has also says it will file charges of “trespassing on an archaeological site” after protesters yesterday embedded a symbolic brass plaque to replace another plaque that dates back to the 1932 Siam Revolution (when a bloodless coup overthrew the ‘absolute monarchy’ in Thailand). That plaque mysteriously disappeared in 2017.
The protesters responded this afternoon by saying that Sanam Luang is not an archaeological site, but a “public space for recreation and for vendors and hawkers”.
Following on from the support of the crowd over the weekend, the protesters are planning to stage another protest in front of Parliament this Thursday. A House debate on constitutional amendments is due to start this Wednesday.
Alan
September 22, 2020 at 10:25 am
This is why we have protests. She can’t even express her opinion with being condemned for not being white Thai instead of brown Thai, if she was white Thai would it make any difference? Is this the Americanization of Thailand? This is not Buddhism.