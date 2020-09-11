Kasetsart school bans use of name, logo, at political events on grounds of “neutrality” | The Thaiger

Protests
Kasetsart school bans use of name, logo, at political events on grounds of “neutrality”
A school forming part of Bangkok’s Kasetsart University has banned students from using its name or logo in any political activities. Anti-government protests have been ramping up around the country since mid-July, with a large rally set to take place at Thammasat University in the capital on September 19 (although Thammasat officials have currently denied permission for the demonstration to take place on the grounds of the university).
The statement from the Kasetsart University Laboratory School Centre for Educational Research and Development comes as officials at Thammasat University say they have denied permission for the rally that is scheduled to take place at the Tha Phra Chan campus. Organiser Parit Chiwarak says it will go ahead regardless.
Meanwhile, Kasetsart officials claim that, while they fully respect the students’ right to express their opinions, the school’s neutral stance cannot be compromised, and for this reason, they cannot allow its name and logo to be used at any political events.
“Regarding the recent incident where the school’s name and logo appeared on news and social media during some political activities, the school would like to insist that it has always been committed to giving students the freedom to express their opinion. We will not influence the students’ thoughts to lean towards any particular side, and therefore we will not allow the use of the school’s name and logo for any political activities so as to preserve the neutrality of the school.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
15 luxury cars destroyed in Bangkok garage fire
A fire that broke out overnight in a Bangkok garage has destroyed 15 luxury vehicles, with total damage estimated at around 40 million baht. The garage is located in the Saphan Sung district of the capital, around 13 kilometres from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Bangkok Post reports that the fire started at around midnight at the SY Auto Technic garage. It took around half an hour to extinguish the blaze, with firefighters saying initial problems accessing the garage hampered their efforts. It’s understood they had to aim high pressure hoses at the facility from outside, while waiting for the owner to […]
Crime
Police bust factories: Used medical gloves resold and painkillers sold as herbal medicine
Police busted 2 factories. The first allegedly produced medicine illegally, selling medicines containing steroids and painkillers as “herbal medicine.” The other was allegedly repackaging used medical gloves, boxing them up and making them look good as new. In the herbal medicine bust, police seized 400,000 packages of what police say is “fake” herbal medicine under the brand name “Jindamanee.” Instead of herbs meant to relieve pain, the medicines have steroids and painkillers, police say. Jinamanee herbal medicine has been on the market since 2017 and the products are popular with elderly people treating muscle aches, according to Pharmacist Supatra Bunserm. The […]
Crime
Investigators deciding whether or not to pursue “Boss” charges
Officials at the Department of Special Investigation are considering whether to go after Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya on charges of reckless driving causing death and cocaine abuse. “The Department of Special Investigation is a department of the Ministry of Justice of Thailand. It operates independently of the Royal Thai Police and is tasked with the investigation of certain ‘special cases’. The DSI is often referred to as Thailand’s counterpart to the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation.” – Wikipedia Boss is accused of killing a 47 year old Bangkok policeman in the Thong Lor area in 2012, by […]
Phuket health chief supports medical cannabis cultivation
Thai drinkers fight back against online booze ban
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
15 luxury cars destroyed in Bangkok garage fire
Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand
Police bust factories: Used medical gloves resold and painkillers sold as herbal medicine
Kasetsart school bans use of name, logo, at political events on grounds of “neutrality”
Tak immigration officials arrest 30 Burmese migrants and Thai driver
Border police camps to be turned into quarantine centres
160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach set to begin by year end
Myanmar locksdown parts of Yangon as Covid-19 cases spike
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Investigators deciding whether or not to pursue “Boss” charges
22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Business2 days ago
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Thailand3 days ago
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
- Bangkok3 days ago
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
- Bangkok4 days ago
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
- Thailand2 days ago
Plan for long-term visitors set for October