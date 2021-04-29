Protests
Health declining for jailed protestors on hunger strike
Continuing their hunger strike, 2 leaders in the pro-democracy demonstrations that were jailed for speaking out against the king’s power are experiencing declining health. Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul stopped eating over the last few weeks in protest against the denial of bail as they sit in jail waiting to be tried using Thailand’s harsh lese majeste laws in which criticizing the monarchy carries a strict penalty. The two Thammasat University students have been active in the protests over the last year especially pushing the radical agenda of limiting the powers of Thailand’s royals.
For many years previously, demonstrations like this were unthinkable in the Kingdom where the royal family is beyond reproach and speaking out against them can carry a 15-year prison sentence. But over the last year Thailand has seen an astonishing evolution as young and increasingly political people, many among them still students, are emboldened to speak more loudly and more forcefully against the government that came to power in a coup 7 years ago and the royal family that until now was considered untouchable.
In jail since February, Penguin started his hunger strike on March 15 and isn’t consuming anything but liquids. His cousin said Penguin was never a very healthy person and witnesses say he is visibly thinner and losing power, struggling to stand on his own. His lawyers are asking the courts to allow bail before the hunger strike leads to his death. The prison has put him on a saline drip now. Rung started her hunger strike several weeks later on April 5 and is in better condition than Penguin but still suffering the effects of food deprivation.
The Department of Corrections say they are closely monitoring the pair’s blood pressure, temperature, hydration, and general health. They’re reported to be under 24-hour CCTV surveillance and advanced arrangements have been worked out for an emergency hospital run if necessary.
Thai Lawyers for Human Rights have been active in advising protesters and say that the government is holding at least 17 people for their protesting and political activism in an attempt to crack down on the growing protest movement. They have advocated for the release of these leaders citing not only the effects of the hunger strike but concern about the possibility of Covid-19 infections sweeping through Bangkok Remand Prison, where the students are detained, as it has with other jail outbreaks recently.
Penguin continues his hunger strike in hopes that the world will take notice of the plight in Thailand and the suffering at the hands of the country’s leaders.
The two have been charged using the lese majeste laws and also with sedition and other protests related crimes in September. They took part in the largest demonstration of last year where pro-democracy activists presented a plaque in front of the Grand Palace saying that Thailand belongs “to the people, not the king, as they deceived us”.
In recent months the protests have weakened, in part due to fears over the spread of Covid-19, but also because of increased force from the police who began deploying blockades, tear gas, and water cannons to drive away demonstrators. In February protester Anchan Preelert was sentenced to 43 years in jail, indicating the government’s new willingness to use these powerful lese majeste laws they had avoided in the past.
Bangkok
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
A Thai sweet shop is facing criticism from many locals and praises from others for making candy Buddhist amulets, which are usually worn around the neck as protection. Madam Choops candy shop in Samut Songkhram, just southwest of Bangkok, says the edible amulets made from Thai sugar candy can protect your inner organs. Just 100 baht for a box of 20 Buddha candies.
While some say the sugar amulets are disrespectful to Buddhists and may contribute to some losing faith in Buddhist monks who bless traditional amulets, others have praised the idea to make the candies.
Madam Choops made a post on Facebook saying the amulets were made to celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year in mid-April. Since then, there has been so much interest in the Buddha candies that they’ve had to put recent orders on hold. Due to limited production, it now takes 2 weeks for delivery, and orders are capped at a maximum of 5 boxes.
“Protect even your inner organs, suitable for both the alcohol and exercise-lover. They’re for celebrating Songkran, and each is baked over 12 hours.”
Well-known monk Paivan Warawoono praised the candy shop’s idea and shot back at those who have criticised Madam Choops, saying that those who strongly disapprove of the sugar amulets should also be critical of normal amulets. He told Coconuts Bangkok reporters that normal amulets are a “scam to people” and are associated with black magic.
Tourism
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
“One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free”
When ‘One Night In Bangkok’ was released in 1984 it was an unlikely hit. It was the opening song from a (at the time) little-known stage pop-opera called ‘Chess’. The song made Number 1 in South Africa, West Germany, Switzerland and Australia, and Number 3 in Canada and the US. It has remained a staple of Classic 80s Hit radio ever since. Have a listen (below).
The musical was the first outing for the two ‘Bs’ in ABBA – Benny Andersson and Bjoern Ulvaeus. Their pop grooves had made ABBA one of the most famous music groups in the world between 1973 and 1982 with a string of hits including 20 singles in the Billboard Top 100 from 8 albums, etc, etc. The lyrics of the song were penned by Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Joseph and his amazing technicolour dreamcoat, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast).
In the opening song of ‘Chess’, the American chess champion Freddie Trumper gets ready for a chess game with his Russian counterpart. He ridicules Bangkok’s ‘pleasures’ and tourist attractions – the Chao Phraya River (“muddy old river”), Wat Pho (“reclining Buddha”), and the red-light distractions. The choruses are more complimentary about Bangkok’s well-documented excesses.
Thailand’s ladyboys feature too… “You’ll find a god in every golden cloister, And if you’re lucky then the god’s a she“. And the famous Oriental Hotel (these days a little less ‘oriental’) is mentioned where girls are “set up in the Somerset Maugham suite“. But the singer says he isn’t interested… “I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.”
At the time the sarcasm of the song didn’t go down well with the Thai Mass Communications Organisation (now the NBTC) issuing a ban on the song in 1985, saying its lyrics “cause misunderstanding about Thai society and show disrespect towards Buddhism”, a line still trotted out when Instagrammers and vloggers shoot in front of Thai temples dressed in a flimsy singlets and short shorts.
37 years later the song still paints a picture of a contrasting ‘oriental’ city alive with lights (including red lights), colour, pungent smells, culture and a vivid history.
We’re not sure if the ban was ever lifted but I hear the song played on Thai stations from time to time. At the time, when Bangkok was less on the tourist map than now, the song was a lone reference point for westerners.
How does it stand up 37 years after becoming a world-wide hit? Leave your comments below..
One Night In Bangkok
Bangkok, Oriental setting
And the city don’t know that the city is getting
The creme de la creme of the chess world
In a show with everything but Yul Brynner (referring to the actor’s starring role as the King of Siam in ‘The King and I’)
Time flies, doesn’t seem a minute
Since the Tirolean spa had the chess boys in it
All change don’t you know that when you
Play at this level there’s no ordinary venue
It’s Iceland or the Philippines or Hastings or,
Or this place!
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
And if you’re lucky then the god’s a she
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One town’s very like another
When your head’s down over your pieces, brother
It’s a drag, it’s a bore, it’s really such a pity
To be looking at the board, not looking at the city
Whaddya mean?
Ya seen one crowded, polluted, stinking town
Tea, girls, warm, sweet
Some are set up in the Somerset Maugham suite
Get thai’d, you’re talking to a tourist
Whose every move’s among the purest
I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Siam’s gonna be the witness
To the ultimate test of cerebral fitness
This grips me more than would a
Muddy old river or reclining Buddha
And thank God I’m only watching the game… controlling it
I don’t see you guys rating
The kind of mate I’m contemplating
I’d let you watch, I would invite you
But the queens we use would not excite you
So you better go back to your bars, your temples
Your massage parlours
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
A little flesh, a little history
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Songwriters: Tim Rice / Benny Goran Bror Andersson / Bjoern K. Ulvaeus
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok places biohazard bins throughout the city for used face masks
To help combat the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok where cases have soared past 10,000 over the past month, more biohazard garbage bins are being placed throughout the city to dispose of used face masks and other waste that could be contaminated with the virus.
Medical waste in Bangkok has increased to 20 tonnes per day since the start of the recent outbreak, leading city officials to deploy another 1,000 biohazard bins. Residents are told to separate used face masks from other garbage and place the masks in sealed plastic bags before throwing them away in the specified bins. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the bright orange bins are for face masks.
“The bins for used face masks will be coloured in orange while the garbage bags for medical waste are red to indicate it needs to be disposed of properly… These bins will be placed at district offices, health service centres, hospitals, city halls, schools, sport centres, youth centres, fire stations, public parks, markets and in front of shopping malls.”
Wearing a face mask is now mandatory in Bangkok, along with more than 60 other provinces. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Since April 1, Bangkok has reported 10,899 Covid-19 infections, including 830 new infections reported today. Hospitals and intensive care units in the city have become overcrowded, leading to some patients with mild symptoms to be sent to field hospitals in neighbouring provinces.
