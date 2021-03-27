At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day | Thaiger

Protests
At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day
At least 16 people are dead after Myanmar’s military fired shots at protesters today despite it being Armed Forces Day. Despite widespread condemnation, the Burmese junta leader issued a statement that the military will “continue to protect its people and strive for democracy”. The protesters seemed to defy the military’s warnings that they could be shot in the head and back if they protested on the streets. The military followed through, however, on their warnings, prompting the spokesman Dr. Sasa for CRPH, an anti-junta group, to respond.
“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces. The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians.”
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing renewed his promise to hold elections, without giving an exact date, after presiding over a military parade in the capital Naypyitaw to mark Armed Forces Day.
“The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” the general said in a live broadcast on state television, adding that authorities also sought to protect the people and restore peace across the country. Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate.”
But, in an ominous warning on Friday evening, state television said: “You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back”.
Now, Russia seems to have renewed its partnership with Myanmar as its deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended the parade in Naypyitaw, having met senior junta leaders the day before. Min Aung Hlaing also confirmed Russia’s stance.
“Russia is a true friend. There were no signs of other diplomats at an event that is usually attended by scores of officials from foreign nations.”
Ties between Russia and Myanmar have became tighter in recent years with Moscow providing training to thousands of soldiers, and selling arms to the military. China has also refrained from criticising the Myanmar military, as both countries’ support is important for the junta. Russia and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council and can block potential UN actions.
Politics
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
Hundreds of Burmese refugees are fleeing to Thailand in a risky bid to escape the Myanmar army, which seized government in a coup de etat on February 1. The Royal Thai Army has set up temporary camps to deal with the massive influx of immigrants, but since Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the immigrants are subject to being arrested and sent back home.
Burmese asylum seekers are joining members of the ethnic Karen group by attempting to take refuge in a hilly border region featuring the Song Kalia River, which separates the 2 countries. The head of the foreign affairs department of the Karen National Union, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, told DW that there are now over 2,000 refugees in the camps by the border.
“Most of them are young people. There are a few doctors; the others are journalists, lawyers, lawmakers and also people who have abandoned the police and military.”
He told DW that troops from Myanmar were trying to enter the camp where civil disobedience movement members were staying. The rebel army initially stopped about 200 soldiers and 8 trucks from entering, but 5 hours later more soldiers arrived, demanding to enter. He says they eventually left without a fight, but says preparations for the worst are being made.
“We made it clear to them that there would be a battle if they came in. We will launch negotiations and meet the Thai authorities, the UN Refugee Agency and the ICRC because the KNU will not be able cope on its own for very long.”
In Thailand, preparations are underway for an influx of refugees from Myanmar. At the Tao Tahn temple in Sangkhlaburi, which is about 300 kilometres (180 miles) northwest of Bangkok, there are stacks of plastic plates and cutlery piling up in the prayer room.
But, the Thai government is trying to stop the flow of refugees by keeping the roughly 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar closed, as it was shut due to Covid-19 measures. Such moves to keep refugees from entering Thailand has some criticising the government for not helping its neighbours who are facing a potentially dangerous situation. Bill Frelick, the refugee and migrants rights director at Human Rights Watch, says Thai authorities should let the refugees come.
“The Thai government should immediately allow all asylum seekers fleeing the violent crackdown in Myanmar access to desperately needed protection.”
Thai authorities announced to the media that football stadiums, schools and other sites had been converted to welcome refugees from Myanmar, but those refugees remain unprotected from authorities arresting them and deporting them. The military government, which took power in a coup in 2014, has said it would change Thailand’s asylum policies, but that has yet to happen.
Crime
Myanmar’s military releases 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by anti-coup demonstrators
The Myanmar military has freed more than 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by those opposing the recent coup. One of those released included 32 year old Thein Zaw, an Associated Press photographer who was arrested while covering the rallies. He was charged with spreading fake news, along with 5 other journalists. The release of the detainees comes after a 7 year old was shot in her home by the military who were aiming for her father. A prison official, speaking anonymously confirmed the detainees’ release.
“We released 360 men and 268 women from Insein prison today.”
Such violent actions against civilians have caused international condemnation, prompting sanctions from the UN and the US against 11 military officials. The UN has also criticised the junta by saying it is likely to be committing crimes against humanity. Australia and Britain have advised their citizens to either prepare for an emergency situation or leave the country. Since the coup, media organisations and the internet has been censored.
On February 1, the military overtook the government, which held democratic elections last November with Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party winning by a landslide. During the coup, the 75 year old Nobel Peace Laureate was arrested on charges of owning illegal walkie-talkies as well as breaking Covid-19 safety measures. Other members of her party were also arrested.
Suu Kyi was supposed to have a court hearing today on criminal charges that, if convicted, could see her barred permanently from political office. But due to the junta shutting down the internet, her video conference experienced technical difficulties. Her lawyer says the hearing has been rescheduled to April 1, but has been unable to have a private conversation with Suu Kyi as of yet.
The death toll in Myanmar reportedly sits at 275, but that number could be higher. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun disputed that number, saying it was only at 164, while calling the victims “violent terrorist people” at a news conference yesterday.
Protests
Burmese anti-coup demonstrators plan silent protest after 7 year old girl killed
Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters are planning a silent strike today, after violence took the life of a 7 year old girl. The girl was killed in her home when security forces allegedly opened fire during a crackdown in Mandalay, further corroborating the claims by the UN that women and children were among those being killed.
The soldiers allegedly were aiming at her father, who was sitting down with the young girl in his lap, but instead, the bullets hit her. When word of the young girl’s death spread, a candle-light vigil was held for her overnight.
The silent strike will keep people in their homes, with businesses also participating by closing down. Those who are organising the strike say it will last for just 1 day. But one day of staying inside may help the death toll as The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says it has reached almost 300 people.
Myanmar’s Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun denies such a death toll, instead, saying it sits at 164 people after expressing sadness about the deaths, but vowing to press on in stamping out “anarchy.” He went on to call such protesters “terrorists” despite widespread international condemnation and recent sanctions from the EU and the US. The UN has also stated that the junta is likely committing “crimes against humanity.”
The violence against protesters and unarmed civilians comes after a coup by the military on February 1, in which they overtook the government after citing fraudulent democratic election results last November. During the takeover, the military arrested the National League for Democracy leader and nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose NLD party won the election in a landslide victory.
Now, the junta has censored the media, and have been using violence to crack down on peaceful anti-coup protesters, citing they are performing a counter-terrorism operation.
