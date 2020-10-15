image
Protests

5,000 pack Bangkok’s central shopping district to continue the protest

The Thaiger

Published 

16 mins ago

 on 

5,000 pack Bangkok's central shopping district to continue the protest
PHOTO: Free Youth
Police have been taken aback by the huge amount of support for a protest at Bangkok’s famous Ratchaprasong Intersection, the site of the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing incident where 20 people died. Bangkok, currently under a State of Emergency, declared by the Thai government in the early hours of this morning, is on edge this evening as huge crowds swarmed into the city’s main shopping precinct.

At this stage the protesters have filled a large chunk of Ratchadamri Road after being blocked by police to assemble at the Ratchaprasong Intersection. The estimate of 5,000 participants is from 2 leading news sites but is not official. As of mid evening, around 9pm, the protest shows no sign of dissipating.

Large numbers of university and school students also headed to the intersection to join in following their classes today. Most were still in their school uniforms and even proudly posed to police whose main ‘weapon’ was their cameras which they say will help them identify protesters and supporters.

This afternoon’s protest at Ratchaprasong Intersection is in defiance of the State of Emergency which stated that not more than 5 people could assemble following the declaration. Although no official estimates are currently available, there are more like 5,000+ attending this evening’s assembly, rather than 5.

People attending the protest were openly displaying the 3 finger salute, the defiant symbol of these protests, and yelled “release our friends” and “down with dictatorship” at the attending police. In the early hours of this morning more than 20 people were arrested in relation to yesterday’s protest and march.

After being initially blocked by police, the crowd moved onto the adjacent Ratchadamri Road. One of the busiest intersections in the city, the city’s afternoon peak was thrown into confusion.

Protesters also shouted “my tax money” – a controversial chant that was yelled at a yellow Rolls Royce as it passed through the protest route late yesterday afternoon in a 200 metre-long motorcade.

Rally leaders diffused this afternoon’s rising tensions by urging the protesters for “calm” and emphasised a non-violent approach to this and their other protests. So far, over the 3 months of protests, restraint has been shown on both sides and, despite a few minor scuffles, there has been no major violence or injuries.

Police were deployed to the intersection and were in force by 4pm when the crowd began to swell.

Meanwhile, news started to spread that Arnon Nampa, one of the protest organisers and a human-rights lawyer, had been flown back to Chiang Mai to face “sedition charges” following rallies in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani in August and September where he spoke out against Thailand’s monarchy, calling for reform.

Arnon posted he had been denied access to a lawyer on his Facebook page, shortly before it was taken down.

Meanwhile, 3 police, including one officer charged with overseeing crowd control during yesterday’s royal motorcade, have been transferred to inactive posts. They’ve been identified as deputy chief Metropolitan Police Somprasong Yenthuam, the city’s 1st division commander Prasai Jittasonthi, and Security and Crowd Control Commander Manop Sukonthanapat.

Reasons for their removal have not been officially made public but it has been widely leaked that their side-lining is linked to the failure of police to clear protesters from Phitsanulok Road yesterday afternoon before a royal motorcade, including Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, passed along the same route as the protesters, on their way to a religious ceremony at War Arun.

Video footage from yesterday clearly shows the angry protesters shouting slogans and swearing at the passing yellow Rolls Royce, just metres away from the car, whilst police ran along the side of the vehicle trying to clear the way as they went, forming a chain of defence. Some of this footage can be seen in today’s Thailand News Today.

Just after 4am this morning, an order was issued by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, under the terms of the current emergency decree, for a State of Emergency in Bangkok, citing, in part, “obstruction to the royal motorcade”.

No protesters stood in the way of the motorcade, according to numerous reports from yesterday’s incident. Some commentators are questioning the timing and route taken by the royal motorcade. Before his arrest today, protest leader Arnon Nampa, responding to the speculation, said that the police brought the motorcade towards the protesters, not the other way around. He suggested the situation had been staged to make the protesters look bad.

As the evening drags on in Bangkok, there are no signs of the crowds diminishing in the city’s central shopping district.

5,000 pack Bangkok's central shopping district to continue the protest

Screencapture from live stream on Facebook/FreeYouth this evening around 8.40pm

5,000 pack Bangkok's central shopping district to continue the protest | News by The Thaiger

The Thaiger

Bangkok

After protest cleared, Government House hosts first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

After protest cleared, Government House hosts first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak
PHOTO: naewna

After all the commotion outside Bangkok’s Government House this morning, with the protest broken up by a State of Emergency order and at least 20 people arrested, Thailand welcomed the first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visited PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House today, the first since the pandemic. He arrived after pro-democracy protesters were cleared from the area following the newly imposed emergency decree banning public gathering with more than 5 people. The protesters intended to set up camp outside the Government House for a few days to put pressure on Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

At their meeting, Wang and Prayut spoke about economic trade between the 2 countries, recognising that China is a top trading partner for Thailand and a main investor in many Eastern Economic Corridor mega development projects.

Wang and Prayut also complimented each other on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Wang says Thailand has implemented successful health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. Prayut praised China’s research and development of a Covid-19 vaccine which is now in phase 3 of testing.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Protests

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa arrested, flown to Chiang Mai for sedition charges

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa arrested, flown to Chiang Mai for sedition charges
Anon Nampa at an event in Chiang Mai

After being arrested in Bangkok early this morning, along with numerous other protesters, human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist leader Anon Nampa is apparently being flown up to Chiang Mai to face sedition charges for allegedly criticising the Thai Monarchy at a past event in the northern province.

In Bangkok today, at least 20 protesters, who intended to camp out at the Government House for a few days to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, were arrested after the State of Emergency was imposed early this morning.

Following his arrest, Anon wrote on Facebook saying that he had been denied a lawyer, a violation of his human rights. Thisrupt shared the post by Anon saying police had forced him in a helicopter to Chiang Mai and that he fears for his safety.

The activist’s Facebook page was later deactivated. Journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall posted on Twitter saying the situation is “extremely worrying.”

“The Facebook page of protest leader อานนท์ นำภา aka Anon Nampha has been deactivated. He was arrested earlier today and taken to Chiang Mai. He is denied access to lawyers under the new emergency decree. This is extremely worrying.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Protests

Protester arrests after emergency decree “unjustified,” Amnesty International says – VIDEO

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Protester arrests after emergency decree "unjustified," Amnesty International says

The State of Emergency imposed in Bangkok at 4am this morning, banning public gatherings and leading to the arrests of at least 20 people, is a “vague, drastic order that will lead to more people unfairly arrested, detained and prosecuted,” according to an official from the human rights group Amnesty International.

The emergency decree broke up a pro-democracy demonstration intended to go on for days outside the Government House in Bangkok. Activists started yesterday morning at the Democracy Monument, but the protest route happened to be the same route as the HM the King’s motorcade, causing complications and a clash between the pro-democracy protesters and the royal supporters.

Under the order, people are also prohibited from sharing information that “could create fear.” Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, calls it a “vague” and “drastic,” leading to what he calls “unjustified” arrests.

“The scale of today’s early morning arrests seems unjustified based on yesterday’s events. The assemblies were overwhelmingly peaceful. These moves are clearly designed to stamp out dissent, and sow fear in anyone who sympathises with the protesters’ views.”

Despite the emergency decree and the recent arrests, activists made plans to gather today at Bangkok’s Rathchaprasong intersection. Ming urges Thai authorities to engage in constructive dialogue with the protesters.

“Instead of ruling by decree and mass arrests, the Thai authorities must reverse course.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

