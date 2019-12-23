Thais split over the holding of the ‘Skywalk’ rally in Bangkok – Poll | The Thaiger

Politics
Thais split over the holding of the ‘Skywalk’ rally in Bangkok – Poll
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Thai people have been surveyed on their attitudes towards the December 14 “Skywalk” rally held by the Future forward Party. They responded to a recent NIDA poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration.
The controversial rally was held on the busy Pathumwan skywalk, outside MBK and linking the National Stadium BTS station. The event attracted around 3,000 protesters for an hour-long rally.
The poll was split over whether they agreed or disagreed with the holding of the political rally.
When asked whether they agree or disagree with the protest, 27.8% say they fully agree, because it was a peaceful demonstration to demand justice and liberty. 20.8% say they somewhat agree, on the grounds that it is the people’s right to express political opinions.
But 28.4% of the respondents told pollsters they completely disagree with the rally because it did not help national development. 15.4% said they somewhat disagree because they are bored with protests and would like the protesters fighting through the legal process.
(Percentages rounded up to the nearest .1%)
In other results from the survey, as reported by Thai PBS World…
• 30.6% of those surveyed said it is the people’s right to non-violent free expression
• 16.8% said it was a demonstration for the country’s future
• 16.6% said it was a demonstration against dictatorship and in support of democracy
• 15.7% said they are fed up with street politics
• 14.6% said it was the beginning of political divide and a portent of more violence in the future
• 10.9% said it was a demonstration against injustice in society
• 10.3% it was a rally to protect Future Forward party and its leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit
• 4.3% said it was a show of defiance against laws and rules in the country
• 2.8% said the rally was illegal
1,277 respondents were polled, aged over 18 years and from different occupations, locations and educational backgrounds. The poll was run over December 16 and 17.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thailand’s Army chief warns of a ‘proxy crisis’
PHOTO: Matichon
The Army chief, General Apirat Kongsompong, is warning Thais about what he sees as a “proxy crisis” facing the country. The comments, without directly referring to the event by name, were a veiled criticism of the “Run Against Dictatorship” event coming up next month.
The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army took the “everything’s OK, but…” approach to answering questions about the forthcoming sports and quasi-political event.
He said the Army supported all kinds of physical activities to strengthen the mind and body.
“However there are people who have ulterior motives and are trying to use these activities as a cover for other objectives, which defeat the purpose of physical training.”
The “Run Against Dictatorship” (translated from Thai more precisely as “Run against Uncle”, referring to the Thai PM whose nickname is ‘Uncle Tu’) event is scheduled for January 12. The Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his supporters are expected to take part in the event, foreshadowed in the recent mid-city protest that attracted around 3,000 supporters.
Without even applying for a permit for the ‘run’, the organisers have run into hurdles merely trying to find a venue to announce January’s running event. Read that story here…
“Run against Dictatorship” organisers threatened with legal action by “those in power”
When the Army Chief was asked about measures to handle a possible accompanying political rally or politically-motivate crowds next year, Apirat said: “There’s no need to worry as Thailand has overcome various kinds of crises in the past. However, there’s a different kind of crisis that we need to prepare for and it’s ‘proxy crisis’.”
Explaining his door-stop meme “proxy crisis” further, Apirat explained that a proxy crisis was organised or manipulated by someone to fulfill their goals.
“The mastermind (clearly referring to Thanathorn) probably realises it is not possible to fight the authority head-on, so a proxy is appointed to fight for them.”
“A proxy crisis is different from a proxy war; look up their definitions to see how they are different. No matter what kind of crisis we are facing, the most important thing is that everyone must obey the law.”
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and his Future Forward Party, performed well in the March election coming third behind the two leading parties and outshining the traditional centrist Democrats party. In a run-off for the parliamentary-elected PM position, Thanathorn missed out by a handful of votes from the eventual winner Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former head of the military government.
General Apirat Kongsompong has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of the new pseudo-military government and is an ardent royalist. He has spoken against any opposition to the current government.
“If Thai people disobey the laws and the Constitution by ignoring the resolutions of judicial bodies, it will raise questions among foreign countries regarding the sanctity of our laws.”
When asked who he thought was the mastermind behind these proxies, Apirat said there could be many people who used different proxies for different purposes.
Stirring the pot, and dragging the turmoil in Thailand’s south into the wider political debate, he said…
“The unrest situation in the South and political demonstrations could be the work of these proxies, too.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss
“Let’s call a press conference to apologise for the last press conference…”
Parliamentary staff have held a media conference to apologise for the behaviour of two male Future Forward MPs who exchanged a kiss during an earlier press conference held in the Parliament building. The Nation reports that the House Speaker’s secretary Tankhun Jit-Issara emphasised the need to behave appropriately in the Parliament building, including in the press room.
“There are rules for using the press conference room that prohibit inappropriate language, insults, slander and indecent behaviour. Furthermore, users must maintain polite manners at all time in the establishment and follow other stated rules strictly.”
Tankhun went on to address other violations, including unauthorised live broadcasts on social media, as he warned of consequences for rule-breakers.
“We are not trying to restrict anyone’s freedom of speech or actions, we just want everyone to respect the rules of the establishment.”
He was not alone in his admonishment of the Future Forward MPs, with a House of Parliament’s spokesperson for children, women, elderly persons, disabled persons, ethnic groups and LGBT groups also apologising for the kiss in the press conference room.
“The committee did not plan for such incident to happen and we are sorry that the incident affected the image of the House of Parliament. I will admonish the persons involved and make sure that such an incident never happens again.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
FFP rally may have broken the law, activist demands investigation
PHOTO: Srisuwan Janya – Bangkok Post
Thailand’s “complainer-in-chief”, lawyer and fan-boy for the current government, Srisuwan Janya, says he will ask the Election Commission to investigate if the Future Forward Party broke the law on political parties by holding a political rally in central Bangkok last Saturday.
Srisuwan, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, cited Section 45 and Section 92 of the charter. Section 45 of Thailand’s 2017 Constitution prohibits political parties and their executives from encouraging or supporting any public disturbance or threatening peace and order. And Section 92 allows the EC to ask the Constitutional Court if to dissolve a party if there is evidence the party has broken the law.
Party executives who violate Section 45 can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined up to 200,000 baht, and can be banned from politics for a period decided by the court.
Srisuwan claims the rally’s organisers, FF party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and spokeswoman Pannika Wanich, all violated Section 45 by openly criticising and calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. He added that the rally was held without a permit, in violation of the public assembly law.
The Constitutional Court removed Thanathorn as an MP in November after deciding he owned shares in a media company when registering for the March general election. Thanathorn produced evidence during the hearing to disprove the assertion.
Thanathorn called Saturday’s rally on Friday, just after the EC voted to dissolve the Future Forward party for accepting two campaign loans worth 110 million baht loan from him, allegedly in violation of the Political Party Act.
Suthep Thaugsuban of the Action Coalition for Thailand, who led similar street protests against the Pheu Thai party’s government before it was ousted in the 2014 military coup, questioned whether the country benefits from rallies like the FFP’s.
Meanwhile, Thai Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda is openly expressing his disapproval at the Wing Lai Lung (“Run to Oust Uncle”, a reference to the PM’s nickname) running event organised by anti-government students for January 12 next year. Anupong says the country already faces many problems, so “people should use other means to raise issues.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
