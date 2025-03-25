Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

A drunk Thai woman met a tragic end after being dumped mid-journey by a van driver in Surat Thani. The driver allegedly kicked her out for annoying other passengers—only for her to be killed in a horrific car crash moments later.

Officers from Tha Chi Police Station were alerted to the woman’s death on Highway 41 in the Ban Na San district of Surat Thani at 3.20am today, March 25. Police then attended the scene along with rescue workers.

According to a report on Hone Krasae, the 33 year old woman, whose name has not been released to the public, was found dead on the road. She was wearing an orange T-shirt and shorts, but no shoes. She had sustained injuries from the crash, and multiple bones were broken.

Further investigation revealed that the woman had left the Hat Yai district in Songkhla in a van with other passengers. When the van stopped in the Thung Song district for a rest break, she reportedly drank alcohol to the point where she could no longer control herself.

She allegedly caused a disturbance and annoyed other passengers. As a result, the van driver stopped at a resort near the accident scene at around 3am and left her there to rest.

CCTV footage from the resort showed the woman running away from her room shortly before she was hit by a car. However, the moment of the accident itself was beyond the range of the security cameras.

Resort staff confirmed that the woman had been alone in the room after the van driver left.

Police are now investigating what led her to flee the resort, ultimately resulting in her tragic death.

Thai netizens speculated that foul play may have been involved. A group of her colleagues discussed the incident on social media, expressing disbelief over claims that she had been drunk and behaving disruptively.

They insisted they had never known her to act annoyingly after consuming alcohol before.