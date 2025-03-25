Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

March 25, 2025
Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip
Photo via Matichon

A drunk Thai woman met a tragic end after being dumped mid-journey by a van driver in Surat Thani. The driver allegedly kicked her out for annoying other passengers—only for her to be killed in a horrific car crash moments later.

Officers from Tha Chi Police Station were alerted to the woman’s death on Highway 41 in the Ban Na San district of Surat Thani at 3.20am today, March 25. Police then attended the scene along with rescue workers.

According to a report on Hone Krasae, the 33 year old woman, whose name has not been released to the public, was found dead on the road. She was wearing an orange T-shirt and shorts, but no shoes. She had sustained injuries from the crash, and multiple bones were broken.

Further investigation revealed that the woman had left the Hat Yai district in Songkhla in a van with other passengers. When the van stopped in the Thung Song district for a rest break, she reportedly drank alcohol to the point where she could no longer control herself.

She allegedly caused a disturbance and annoyed other passengers. As a result, the van driver stopped at a resort near the accident scene at around 3am and left her there to rest.

Thai woman dies mysteriously after being abandoned mid-journey by van driver
Phoo via Hone Krasae

CCTV footage from the resort showed the woman running away from her room shortly before she was hit by a car. However, the moment of the accident itself was beyond the range of the security cameras.

Resort staff confirmed that the woman had been alone in the room after the van driver left.

Police are now investigating what led her to flee the resort, ultimately resulting in her tragic death.

car driver
Photo by 123ducu via Canva

Thai netizens speculated that foul play may have been involved. A group of her colleagues discussed the incident on social media, expressing disbelief over claims that she had been drunk and behaving disruptively.

They insisted they had never known her to act annoyingly after consuming alcohol before.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

