Environment
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PHIST, the Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism, is set to break down boundaries again with a “virtual” version of Asia’s largest sustainable travel and hospitality event on September 7. Over 1,200 of the industry’s leading figures are expected to attend this socially-distant online gathering. The online event will include keynote addresses, interactive sessions, educational workshops and a green exhibition.
The original edition of PHIST 2020 was scheduled to take place as a conference in Phuket but this was before the global pandemic caused disruption to the travel landscape. In the spirit of innovation and resilience, this conference is now moving into the digital domain with a unique single day schedule. You can become involved from wherever you are – participate and become involved in developing Phuket as a sustainable and desirable destination.
Like the two previous editions of PHIST, the fast-paced, high-energy event will challenge the status quo and drive the agenda for environmental action. Running from 9am to 6:30pm on September 7, the free-to-join, conference will see Asia’s top travel professionals come together to shake up the industry, ask difficult questions, and listen to young voices who want to change the world. By the end of the day, PHIST will have created a set of resolutions that will set Asia’s tourism and hospitality industries on the path towards a brighter, cleaner future.
This year’s keynote speaker is Bill Bensley, the Creative Director at BENSLEY and a rock star of hotel design. The mastermind behind many of Asia’s most eclectic and eye-catching properties, Bill will discuss the subject of sustainable hotels in his own inimitable style. He will be joined by the eminent marine biologist Dr. Thamrongnawasawat, who helped to save Thailand’s Maya Bay from ecological disaster, the CEOs of two leading luxury hotel groups, Neil Jacobs of Six Senses Hotels, Resorts & Spas and James Riley of Mandarin Oriental, President of the Phuket Hotels Association Anthony Lark, and many others.
The agenda will embrace the new era of travel and hospitality, in a post-Covid-19 world. Delegates will hear about the post-crisis efforts to prevent over-tourism, the dynamic shift away from mass markets, strategies to conserve natural attractions, the quantification of green travel, farm-to-fork dining, rewilding, renewable energy and more.
“This time last year, nobody could have imagined the situation we now find ourselves in. Covid-19 has turned the industry on its head, but every crisis creates opportunities and this situation could spur a revolution in sustainable travel,” said PHIST co-founder Bill Barnett.
“Making PHIST a virtual event has allowed us to break down geographic barriers and actually attract a larger audience. One of the most heart-warming aspects of the lockdown was seeing how quickly the environment regenerated without people. This shows us clearly what can be achieved, and maybe it was the wake-up call the world needed. At PHIST 2020, we will see how travel industry is rising to the challenge and using green solutions to solve our manmade problems.”
An immersive all-day forum, PHIST 2020 will include talks from trailblazing figures on the latest travel trends, educational masterclasses on renewable energy, post-Covid-19 hygiene, green meetings and corporate sustainability for small hotels, an interactive “Virtual Green Groove” exhibition showcasing eco products and services from tech providers, and plenty of digital networking opportunities with speakers, experts and other delegates.
PHIST 2020 is organised by the Phuket Hotels Association, Greenview and C9 Hotelworks, with support from the American Chamber of Commerce Thailand, QUO and Delivering Asia Communications. Attendance is free, including sessions, the exhibition and networking with pre-registration required.
This year, participants are also being encouraged to donate during registration to the Phuket Hotels Association’s Green Planet Learning Hub initiative, which will teach environmental practices to over 5,000 Thai schoolchildren per year.
To learn more about PHIST 2020 and to register your place at this must-attend event, please visit HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Since March, the city of Lopburi has battled monkey riots, as the Covid-19 pandemic dried up tourism, and thus, the primates’ main food source. Locals, in an effort to appease beasts, began feeding them, largely a diet of sugary junk food, with predictable results. Police, armed with slingshots, say there’s little they can do to stop the sex-crazed macaques who’ve overrun the city. Now wildlife experts say the monkeys are literally eating themselves to death. Residents in the tourist town are afraid to leave their homes due to the vicious creatures, who have set up headquarters in an abandoned cinema […]
Environment
Phuket plans a drought-proof future
In the high season of 2018/2019 a water shortage emerged on Phuket and reached a critical phase just as the wet season of 2019 began. For a few months there seemed to be more water trucks delivering expensive water to residents than tourist passenger vans on the road (usually ubiquitous). Phuket’s three water sources were critically low, one of them had been empty for months. With no real remedial actions been taken in the following 12 months, another water shortage was assured for the 2019/2020 tourist season. But the tourist numbers were down for the annual high season, then the […]
Pattaya
Pattaya mayor on the defensive over recent floods
Struggling with severe drought just months ago, Pattaya is now facing the opposite problem. The city’s mayor has addressed criticism on social media this week regarding widespread flooding last week during a significant rainfall, telling The Pattaya News and media yesterday that the heavy rain flooded several areas, including Soi Khao Noi, the town’s railway road as well as other locations. The mayor said several of the city’s water pumps are still under repair, but are expected to be fully operational soon. He also said that Covid-19 has significantly delayed large sections of the city projects to install larger drainage […]
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
Thai baht getting stronger
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
80 year old Phattalung woman allegedly raped by former neighbour
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
Pattaya woman, infant son escape house fire unharmed – VIDEO
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Expats3 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime4 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
- Cambodia4 days ago
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang