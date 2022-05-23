Politics
PM Prayut congratulates Chadchart on becoming governor
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Chadchart Sittipunt, who is expected to be confirmed as Bangkok’s new governor following Sunday’s elections, and promised to back his tenure in charge.
The Thai PM says his government will provide Chadchart’s office with all the support they need to continue the growth and development of Bangkok.
“The prime minister has made it clear that whoever is Bangkok governor, no matter which party he or she is from, the government is ready to render support in the country’s interests. The government will support whatever is good and benefits the Bangkok people – with a clear policy of improving their quality of life,” says government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
Bangkok held its first governor election in over eight years on Sunday, and Chadchart won by a landslide, gaining over 1 million votes. It broke the record for the highest number of votes ever in a Bangkok gubernatorial election.
Prayut wasn’t the only one who congratulated Chadchart, the deputy PM Prawait Wonsuwon also sent his best wishes.
“As I have said, I will support whoever is elected Bangkok governor,” Prawait says.
The city council has 50 members and unofficial figures showed Pheu Thai swept up 20 seats, followed by Move Forward with 14, Democrat with 9, the Rak Krungthep group claimed 3, while Palang Pracharath, and Thai Sang Thai both won 2 each.
A total of 2,635,283 Bangkokians voted, accounting for 60.48% of the 4.36 million eligible voters.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
