Politics
Leaders of smaller Thai parties want to legalise online casinos
Twenty representatives of smaller Thai political parties have submitted a draft amendment for the Gambling Act to Thailand’s parliamentary house speaker yesterday. The draft amendment would aim to legalise online casinos. An MP from the Thai Local Power Party said that legalising online casinos will let authorities collect taxes from license holders, and decide how to punish illegal casino operators.
MP Kovit Puangngam, claimed that of the tax revenue collected from license holders, including their application fees, 90% of taxes will fund state welfare initiatives. This would include debt relief in the agricultural sector, as well as student loans and occupational development. Kovit said the other 10% will go to the Ministry of Finance. He claimed that Thailand is expected to earn 1.5 trillion baht in revenue from tax collection and application fees from online casinos.
It’s not just the revenue that Thai leaders say would be a possible benefit of legalising online casinos. The Thai Local Power Party’s deputy spokesman said that legalisation will allow for data checks of online players, which can also help prevent crimes associated with gambling activities.
Gambling is currently mostly illegal in Thailand, with a few exceptions (including the bi-monthly state lottery). Regular Police crackdowns and raids on gamblers and underground gambling dens are common in the country.
Last month, it was reported that a committee of Thailand’s cabinet members and politicians would submit a study on the feasibility of bringing casinos, and casino resorts to Thailand, to the country’s House of Representatives. Rumours even circled that Las Vegas Sands, an American casino and resort company, was in talks with Thai officials to procure a casino license, the first of its kind in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wife dies, husband in coma after eating poisonous mushrooms in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s health officials say flu shots available for 36% of ‘vulnerable’ people
Unconscious 75 year old woman survives floating 500 metres along a river
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
Monitor lizard stuck in water pump causes flood in Bangkok
Thai-Chinese gang arrested for dating app scam at Chiang Mai’s luxury resort
Russian woman assaulted in Chon Buri
Thai PM looks for Field of Dreams reaction on the back of new medical tourism hub
Chon Buri man allegedly attacks neighbour for asking about parcel
Leaders of smaller Thai parties want to legalise online casinos
Cambodian fishermen release a monster stingray back into the Mekong River
VIDEO: Estonian model faces deportation from Bali for criticising “corrupt” police
Thai officials vow to solve household debt problem at Phuket event
15 year old Thai student seriously injured after being stabbed at school
Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 endemic earlier than expected
Nok Air gamble fails to take off costing airline millions
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
First day of Thailand’s rainy season: heavy rain warning for 36 provinces
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
Depressed delivery driver kills himself by jumping off a Bangkok bridge
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Thailand’s public health officials proposing ‘Endemic Sandboxes’ to legally reopen nightlife
Another Indonesia oil export attempt foiled
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
- Events3 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
- Cambodia2 days ago
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Business1 day ago
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
- Education1 day ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Events2 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
Recent comments: