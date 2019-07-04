Ja New thanks those that support him and updates his health | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Facebook/Sirawith Seritiwat

Thai political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, aka. Ja New, has posted on his Facebook page for the first time since last Thursday’s brutal attack in Bangkok.

In the post, typed by a friend, Sirawith says that he was touched by everyone’s kindness, acknowledging the activity relating to his case and calling for justice both inside and outside parliament.

“I want to thank a lot of people who care about democracy, are concerned about me, stand by me and support me in every way.”

The assault has shocked Thai netizens and drawn responses from the Thai PM and current deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.

Sirawith reported on his current health, saying he is “stable”, bleeding from his eyes and nose has reduced significantly but “is still a little wobbly when trying to walk, from which it will take some time to recover”.

His post said that no one in this country deserves to be treated this way, whether they are of the same or a different political ideology and regardless of their opinion towards himself.

“Even if I was actually in debt to loan sharks, which is not true, I should not be attacked in this manner.” he said, adding that he hopes the latest attack, which was violent, barbaric, brutal and inhumane, will be the last.

Ja New vows to regain his strength as soon as possible so he may serve the democratic ideology and repay the people’s kindness towards him as always.

Meanwhile, his mother, Mrs. Patnaree, submitted a petition to opposition parliamentarians yesterday, seeking justice for her injured son and urging the Thai parliament to probe the violent incident. Her petition was received by Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew on behalf of the seven-party opposition.

SOURCE: Thai PBS