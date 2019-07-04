Ja New thanks those that support him and updates his health | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Ja New thanks those that support him and updates his health
PHOTO: Facebook/Sirawith Seritiwat
Thai political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, aka. Ja New, has posted on his Facebook page for the first time since last Thursday’s brutal attack in Bangkok.
In the post, typed by a friend, Sirawith says that he was touched by everyone’s kindness, acknowledging the activity relating to his case and calling for justice both inside and outside parliament.
“I want to thank a lot of people who care about democracy, are concerned about me, stand by me and support me in every way.”
The assault has shocked Thai netizens and drawn responses from the Thai PM and current deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
Sirawith reported on his current health, saying he is “stable”, bleeding from his eyes and nose has reduced significantly but “is still a little wobbly when trying to walk, from which it will take some time to recover”.
His post said that no one in this country deserves to be treated this way, whether they are of the same or a different political ideology and regardless of their opinion towards himself.
“Even if I was actually in debt to loan sharks, which is not true, I should not be attacked in this manner.” he said, adding that he hopes the latest attack, which was violent, barbaric, brutal and inhumane, will be the last.
Ja New vows to regain his strength as soon as possible so he may serve the democratic ideology and repay the people’s kindness towards him as always.
Meanwhile, his mother, Mrs. Patnaree, submitted a petition to opposition parliamentarians yesterday, seeking justice for her injured son and urging the Thai parliament to probe the violent incident. Her petition was received by Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew on behalf of the seven-party opposition.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
The Kings Cup Scrabble competition is on in Bangkok
The 34th Brand’s International Scrabble Championships will be held at Central Westgate in Bang Yai, Bangkok, for four days starting today running through to Sunday, July 7. It’s one of the largest Scrabble tournaments in the world, in terms of the number of players, drawing as many as 8,000 players. Thailand has produced two world champions as well as many top international players. School teams from all over Thailand will also be competing at the event.
Many Thais are mad about Scrabble, the world’s most popular word game, and call it “Crossword Game”.
Competitors will be vying for the annual ‘King’s Cup’, including world four time champion from New Zealand, Nigel Richards. Also heading to Bangkok this year are previous winners Komol Panyasophonlert, a former local world championship runner-up, and Helen Gipson from Scotland.
Competitors will also be coming from the UK, US, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India and Pakistan.
New words that will be ‘official’ this year include ‘Farang’ (a caucasian in Thailand) and ‘Sriracha’ (a spicy sauce).
In a big Scrabble controversy, one person missing this year will be a leading Thai player who was a former finalist. It was confirmed that he has been banned for life after allegedly being caught cheating at a tournament in Sri Racha, Chon Buri last month.
He was exposed as a cheat for “palming an eighth tile” and “entering an event fraudulently”, according to a national association based in Bangkok back in 2017.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
PHOTO: Thailand’s disgraced Pichai Limprasert (right) met World Number 1 Nigel Richards of New Zealand in the King’s Cup final in July 2016 – ThaiVisa
Bangkok
British expat catches world’s biggest carp in Thailand
PHOTO: Bournemouth News
42 year old John Harvey from the UK has caught a fish that was THAT big! The world’s largest carp was a Siamese carp weighing 232lbs (105 kilograms). It beats the old record by 10lbs (4.5 kilograms). John was fishing at the Palm Tree Lagoon at Chedi Hak, just west of Bangkok.
The property investor from the UK told thesun.co.uk that the fish wasn’t really fighting that hard but the weight was a real challenge.
“After 80 minutes I finally brought it to the bank, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was absolutely enormous, the pictures do not do it justice at all. When I finally brought it to the bank I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
John, who is a Pattaya resident for the past 14 years says catching the world’s biggest carp will be his only claim to fame.
“I’ve been showing everyone the pictures of the fish since I caught it. I’m just a casual angler so really I felt sorry for some of the other anglers, who spend much more money and don’t catch fish anywhere near that size.”
Siamese carp are the biggest species of carp in the world and they are found naturally in river basins in Asia.
SOURCE: thesun.co.uk
Bangkok
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
A parliament of owls? A murder of crows? A flock of geese? But what’s the collective noun for a lot of available new condo developments in Bangkok? A glut of Condos?
As Thailand’s economy is hit by the double whammy of fallout from US-China trade wars and lingering political instability, stricter mortgage-lending rules are also kicking in creating a buyer’s market in the capital.
Some basic statistics… 65,000 new apartments became available last year. That’s 11% more than 2017 and the most since 2009. But a Knight Frank reports indicates that demand is down and asking prices have decreased 6% year-on-year. Rental prices have also softened as recent investors remain keen to find tenants.
Aliwassa Pathnadabutr, a managing director of CBRE Group in Thailand, says that it’s a great time to get into the BKK market with prices down a bit and the selection better than ever.
“The overall condominium market will be slower this year but there are still opportunities in some locations with the right product at the right price. We believe the market is entering an equilibrium stage where prices will be adjusted to a more realistic level.”
Revised mortgage-lending rules that came into effect from April 1 are also dampening enthusiasm for property because lenders will now restrict the amount of money some buyers can borrow.
Meanwhile Brennan Campbell from FazWaz.com says the biggest developers are wanting to cash in their stock so they move on to the next projects.
“Some of the country’s largest developers are holding a huge inventory of completed or soon-to-be completed stock where they have seen demand soften through the first two quarters of 2019. The motivation to sell these units is growing as this capital is required to fund future projects. The result? A supply of incredible units in some of the best areas of Bangkok where buyers can be more creative in their negotiation strategies in order to secure the best overall value.”
Part of the softening in sales may also be linked to a drop in Chinese visitors to the capital. Whilst not a huge drop it is measurable considering that Chinese investors have historically been the principal foreign property buyers in Thailand. The lack of Chinese visitors is mostly a domestic problem with China’s economy softening as the US-China trade war bites.
CBRE reported recently that Thailand’s real estate market had a high reliance on foreigners.
“Most of the recent foreign buyers are investors and CBRE doubts they will live in the units they have bought. Foreign sales are highly sensitive to economic conditions of the buyer’s home country.”
Sopon Pornchokchai, president of the Agency for Real Estate Affairs, reports that a total of 454,814 residential units across the country were unsold in 2018.
To find Thailand’s largest selection of condos and property go HERE.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Foreigner falls from 11th floor of Pattaya condo
Airbnb estimates direct economic impact in Thailand exceeds 33.8 billion baht
The Kings Cup Scrabble competition is on in Bangkok
Ja New thanks those that support him and updates his health
TAT reach out to the NY Pride March to attract more LGBT tourists to Thailand
British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Surin Beach, son in hospital
British expat catches world’s biggest carp in Thailand
Thai attempted suicide rates are on the increase
Pattaya police inspect three local bars following resident complaints
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
2 killed, 4 others injured in south Thailand bombings and shootings
89 year old Trang grandmother raped by 71 year old neighbour
Khon Kaen school evacuated over fears building ‘near collapse’
Sacked female ex-employee arrested over 7-Eleven heist in Nakhon Ratchasima
Former OrBorTor President in Phang Nga, and accused pedophile, flees
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
Trending
- Thai Life4 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Krabi4 days ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
- Opinion2 days ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- Opinion4 days ago
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
- Bangkok18 hours ago
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
- Business3 days ago
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
- Bangkok2 days ago
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
- Crime3 days ago
Phang Nga OrBorTor President forced to resign over pedophilia