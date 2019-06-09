In 12 months Future Forward has grown into a leading Thai political force

“If anyone talks about fear, we should tell them that, if we are afraid, we will never be able to step forward.”
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Future Forward’s 40 year old leader, assured the public yesterday that the party is not aggressive and will not seek to turn everything upside down and inside out “but move Thai society forward whereby democracy is not an alternative, but the only path for the country.”
This was the central message as he gave his vision speech at Thammasat University, on the first anniversary of the founding of the party (June 8, 2018).
In just one year Future Forward has gone from zero to hero in the minds of many Thais, especially the younger generation, who flocked to the new political alternative giving the new party third place in the general election on March 24 this year, ahead of the Democrats and other more established parties.
Last Wednesday Thanathorn faced off against Junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha in a vote for PM – a vote stacked against him with the Senate participating in the parliamentary election and voting as a bloc for the incumbent PM.
The Future Forward party says they aim to transform Thailand into a more livable society, where its people are not divided by hate politics, the military is democratic, with a decentralised bureaucracy and no monopolisation by big business, according to Thai PBS.
Noting that the next battle, to restore the power to the people, will be tougher, he pleaded for support from the people to push for new ideas in order to put to rest the politics of fear, the “politics of yesterday”.
“Our Future Forward party’s politics are about hope. They said, if the country is without Khun Loong (Gen Prayut), it will collapse. If anyone talks about fear, we should tell them that, if we are afraid, we will never be able to step forward. Their politics is about yesterday, but ours is about tomorrow. Their politics means that we must not mess with their power, but if we don’t mess with it, they will just carry on reaping the benefits.”
The firebrand Future Forward party leader vowed to shake up local politics by sending candidates to contest, in the initial stage, 10-20 provinces when local elections take place end of this year, in order to put an end to nepotism, with the parents being members of parliament as their children become local administrators.
Painted as a Thaksin puppet by his detractors, Thanathorn has always said he has no one controlling him and that Future Forward is setting its own policies, and has no links with Pheu Thai other than the desire to end the rule of the Army and elites in Thailand.
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
Patong’s best known businessmen and local identity Peechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, son of long-serving Patong Mayor Pian Keesin, has posted claims saying that “state sponsored extortion”, in the form of taxes, is forcing prices up for tourists. His post, along with photos of empty Patong streets, says the charges are forcing businesses out and tourists to leave.
“Patong is now facing economic problems as it is now the low season, as well as the country’s economic situation. Not many tourists are in Patong.”
“At the same time with the new tax calculation the Excise Department are trying to take 11% tax from the income of entertainment operators each month.”
He paints a gloomy picture for the party town which, despite incredible growth over the past two decades, sees its allure fading amongst a maturing Phuket tourism industry and changing customer demographic.
“About 35 percent of the entertainment operators have closed down. Many people are being unemployed.”
Prab says it’s only a matter of time before prices for tourists would rise, that’s on top of the high baht which means that many world currencies are not going as far in Thailand as they used to. Prab says the situation in Patong was already very quiet and this tax would make matters worse.
His main points from the extended editorial (translated)…
- People were running scared.
- Tourists and investors were disappearing.
- New excise is 11% up.
- The local authority have “clearly never been businessmen”.
- The local people are not happy and leaving in droves.
- They don’t want ‘fools’ running the local authorities.
Khun Prab also lays the blame fairly and squarely at the door of several government ministries including the Ministry for Sports and Tourism without providing any specific grievances with the Ministry’s performance.
“We are trying to find a solution to solve all these economic issues in Patong.”
Prab’s Pisona Group (Khun Prab is President of the company) is still a powerhouse in Patong, a town long run more to the rhythm of business-politics, mystery payments and tuk tuk & taxi ‘mafias’, and less by the local municipality and police.
Many governments, officials and police have tried to step into the muddy waters of Patong’s business politics without much success over several decades. The more they’ve tried to ‘fix things up’, the more things have stayed the same.
Patong’s place as Phuket’s leading tourist destination has been overshadowed in the past decade with many more accommodation options and attractions opening up around the island, outside of Patong.
Meanwhile there have been clear efforts in recent years of Patong businesses dragging themselves kicking and screaming into the 21st Century tourism industry. But it may be too little too late.
Some of Khun Prab’s better known business involvements include Hollywood Nightclub in Bangla Road, Paradise Beachclub, Kudo Beach Club and the Patong Bay Hill Resort.
SOURCE: TNews | ThaiVisa | Facebook/Prab Keesin
President of Pisona Group and Patong's best-known businessman, Peechawut 'Prab' Keesin
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
by Nanthapong Siwilai – TMN Cable TV
A Swiss man has shared his story of love-gone-wrong-in-Thailand to TMN Cable TV in Pattaya. It’s a story of riches-to-rags, a story all to common and another cautionary tale of expats seeking love and companionship in the Land of Smiles.
Now Tony Niko, originally from Switzerland, is sweeping up at a temple in Jomtien, south of Pattaya battling to make ends meet each day. But it wasn’t always like this.
According to TMN, he used to earn at least 300,000 baht a month running a building extension firm in his home country. He employed 50 people. Then he decided to come to Thailand. He says he was the “‘ when he met the love of his life on Walking Street, Pattaya (the first of many ‘aha’ moments in the story).
Her name was Leuchakorn.
The happy couple spent seven years together. As the story goes, Tony bought her a house, a car and a land in Rayong. Tony financed a new laundry business for her as well. Tony told TMN Cable TV that he had a nest egg of 10 million baht in Thailand in the early days. Surely, along with their local businesses, the money would be enough to last.
Then Tony asked her the big question. He proposed to Leuchakorn for the pair to be married and continue living in wedded bliss, Thai-style.
According to the story Leuchakorn then told Tony that she couldn’t marry him at the she was going to work ‘up country’. The house and land were sold, of course in her name, and then (roll the drums)…
… she vanished.
Posted by Nanthapong Siwilai on Wednesday, June 5, 2019
And that’s about it. Tony says he has nothing left and searched for Leuchakorn for three years, but to no avail.
He says he still loves her and wants to be re-united and continue their life together. For now he lives at a local temple and helps keeping the grounds clean whilst being helped out by some locals who know him.
Tony is now 56 years old, intends to keep living in Thailand and says he has nothing but that he is ‘happy’.
SOURCES: TMN Cable News | ThaiVisa
“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the 40 year old Future Forward leader who was up against Prayut Chan-o-cha for the position of PM yesterday, says that the pro-democracy alliance hasn’t conceded defeat but, he says, were “robbed of their victory”.
He is vowing to work harder outside parliament to prove that to the people.
“This election is just one battle in the long journey to achieve democracy. We fiercely believe that, in the end, our day will come. Dictatorship cannot resist the winds of change, the winds of democracy. The people will cry for freedom, cry for justice.”
Thanathorn was nominated by the Pheu Thai-led alliance as their sole PM candidate for yesterday’s vote, admitted that he had little hope that both the Democrat and the Bhumjaithai parties would make the “right decision”. Without their vote the Pheu Thai alliance wouldn’t have a majority in the lower house to make a stand (even though the Senate’s votes – 250 – would have carried Prayut Chan-o-cha over the finish line anyway). As it was he only missed winning the vote in the lower house by a handful of votes.
Thai PBS reports that, despite the election defeat, the firebrand young politician pleaded with all democracy advocates not to lose hope, but to move forward with him.
“I would like to tell my brothers and sisters that this is not our end, it is just the beginning,” he said, adding that the election result was a proof that they did not work hard enough and must strive harder.
“Future Forward party would divide its work and resources into three main areas; its MPs will undertake legislative work and check the performance of the government, the party will prepare for the forthcoming local elections and strengthen the party.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
