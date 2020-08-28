Thai Government puts wheels in motion for constitutional reform | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai Government puts wheels in motion for constitutional reform
The coalition government has approved a motion that sets the stage for the 2017 Thai Constitution to be amended. A report in the Bangkok Post today says a 200 member panel is being formed to oversee the process. Members will include 150 elected writers, as well as senators and academics, while student representatives may nominate a further 50 members.
It’s understood the panel will have 240 days in which to prepare an initial draft, which will be reviewed by the government’s legal advisers and then sent to parliament for approval. Should the draft be rejected by parliament, a referendum will be called to decide its fate.
Since mid-July, student-led anti-government protests have been taking place all over the country, with activists calling for constitutional reform, as well as the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections.
Government opposition parties have already submitted their motion to amend the constitution. One contentious issue is the Senate, whose fate has not yet been decided. The senators are all hand-picked appointees from the former NCPO, the organisation set up by the Thai Army following the 2014 military coup. Senators, all of whom are un-elected, currently enjoy sweeping powers, including the right to select the country’s PM.
The Move Forward Party is in favour of limiting the Senate’s power or even abolishing it. Coalition members are all expected to back the joint motion that leaves the Senate as is, but it’s understood many Democrat Party members remain in favour of limiting its influence.
The announcement from the Thai PM buys him some time, where he shows good faith and appeases the protesters and their demands, and the parliamentary opposition who have been demanding constitutional reform.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Pro-democracy activist mounts campaign near Bangkok memorial
Political activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa has started a campaign he’s calling “Camp Not Jail” near a Bangkok memorial that commemorates pro-democracy activists who were killed in a 1973 rally in the capital. Jatupat, commonly known as “Pai Dao Din”, has erected a number of tents, where he screens documentaries about democracy to attract the attention of passersby. Nation Thailand reports that as of this morning, his campaign has attracted a large number of supporters, all of whom are checked by guards as they arrive. Some entrepreneurial stall-holders are availing of the opportunity to set up shop there, with police managing traffic […]
Politics
Progressive MP raises “3 finger salute” in Parliament
An opposition MP from the eastern province of Chantaburi, along the Cambodian border, raised eyebrows today when she flashed the pro-democracy “3 finger salute” immediately after after speaking about state repression of student protestors. The salute has become the student movement’s trademark gesture of solidarity. Yanathicha Buapuean, an MP for the Move Forward Party said: “These actions are intended to harass people and create fear so that the students don’t create any more civil disobedience campaigns.” Referring to the Ministry of Education’s announcement that schools must allow students to express their political views on campus, she opined: “The announcement from […]
Politics
PM issues ominous warning as students submit manifesto
Yesterday, leaders of the student movement Free Youth submitted their now-infamous 10 point manifesto on reforming the Monarchy to a House committee for consideration. Panasaya Sitthijirawattanakul, a leader of a group calling itself the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, forwarded the 10-point manifesto, which was compiled at a demonstration on August 10 at Thammasat University, to Move Forward Party MP Padipat Suntiphada, chairman of the House Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications and Public Participation. Padipat said the committee invited 4 student groups to a meeting yesterday to listen to their opinions on political issues such as the proposed […]
Pro-democracy activist mounts campaign near Bangkok memorial
65 year old Bangkok man in apparent suicide at Chao Phraya bridge
Environmentalists concerned with rise of takeaway trash during lockdown
Officials say no signs of mental illness in man who fell to his death in Pattaya quarantine
Thai Government puts wheels in motion for constitutional reform
Collision results in fire in front of Bangkok’s Anti-Corruption Museum
2 Koh Tao divers awarded for their involvement in the 2018 cave rescue
Border securty tightened as Myanmar virus cases surge
TAT governor says tourism sector must learn lessons from pandemic
Experts agree: “Boss” was speeding
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Expats to be offered travel deals at Bangkok event
Pattaya beach vendors pay parking fees to attract visitors
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion4 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket3 days ago
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
- Expats4 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
- Thailand2 days ago
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news