Politics
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
A diplomatic spat between China and Australia has the Communist State suspending all economic dialogue “indefinitely” between the 2 countries as of today. A statement by China’s National Development and Reform Commission detailed some of the reasoning behind the move, which is under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.
“Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination.”
But the statement didn’t elaborate on what specific actions prompted the suspension, however, it most definitely signifies the growing tensions between the 2 countries. Back in 2018, Australia became the first country to ban the Chinese tech giant of Huawei from its 5G network. And, as Covid-19 ravaged the world, Australia called for an independent investigation into its origins. China responded by restricting trade between the nations.
Last December, Australia’s federal parliament granted veto power over foreign deals by states amid worsening diplomatic relations with China, which has handed down trade sanctions on Australian exports.
Australia, has also refused to sign agreements on directly participating in China’s new foreign policy initiative, which previously was agreed upon by Australia’s trade minister to cooperate with third-party countries in Belt and Road projects. In April, Canberra cancelled 2 of those projects struck by the state of Victoria, which prompted a warning from the Chinese embassy that bilateral ties would get worse. Just this week, Reuters reported that Australia was reviewing a 99 year lease of a northern port to a Chinese firm.
But Atilla Widnell, the managing director of Navigate Commodities says trade won’t be affected.
“We believe the iron ore trading relationship between Australia and China will remain ring-fenced in relation to current political tensions between the two nations. This is a co-dependent relationship whereby either party cannot survive without the other.”
Today has seen the Australian dollar nosedive, reaching as low as $ .7701 to the US dollar, compared to yesterday’s $.7747.
SOURCE: Reuters
Drugs
Thammanat Prompow is cleared to continue serving as an MP and cabinet minister
Deputy Agriculture Minister, and Palang Pracharat ‘fixer’, Thammanat Prompow, has been cleared by a Thai court to continue to hold office in Thailand despite his previous heroin trafficking charges in Australia in 1993.
The Court maintained that, as the case was tried in another country other than Thailand, his conviction has no bearing on his standing as a member of parliament in Thailand. That same standard doesn’t hold for foreigners who enter Thailand with foreign court convictions, which are used to deny them entry.
55 year old Thammanat Prompow (also spelt as Prompao) has now been cleared to continue serving the Cabinet of the Palang Pracharat coalition government.
Fending off a censure motion in the Thai parliament last year Mr. Thammanat claimed, amongst other things…
“The thing the police and authorities in the state of NSW said was 3.2 kilograms of heroin, it was flour.”
His claims differ from the lab tests conducted on behalf of the convicting Court by the Australian Government Analytical Laboratories who were asked to analyse 3 kilograms of white powder that had been seized as evidence in the cases. The analyst was Phillip McKay who tested for “colour and solubility, chromatography and spectrometry”.
The tests showed that the powder was “impure heroin hydrochloride and at 74% purity amounted to a touch over 2.3 kilograms of heroin”.
The Australian Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, both Fairfax Media papers, reported in 2019 that Mr. Thammanat had pleaded guilty and accepted a 6 year jail term for “conspiring to import heroin” from Bangkok to Sydney. After serving 4 years he was deported back to Thailand. At the time he had the name ‘Manat Bophlom’.
In 2019, Mr. Thammanat, then serving as an MP under the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, strenuously fended off a censure motion against him and denying the serious allegations against him.
Mr. Thammanat, despite his tenuous grip on the facts relating to his 1993 drug trial in Australia, has also been able to shake off his political past as an MP in the opposition Pheu Thai party.
In the 2014 general election he ran for a seat in the lower house as a Pheu Thai Party candidate, the party led by Yingluck Shinawatra. That election was declared “invalid’ when the NCPO, under the leadership of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, seized power in May, 2014. Thammanat was ordered to report to the military-led National Council for Peace and Order at the time. 4 years later he joined the Palang Pracharath Party.
Opposition MP Teeratchai Panthumas, from the Move Forward Party, noted the Thai constitution states that a person is unable to serve as an MP or a cabinet minister “if previously sentenced to jail for a drug-related offence”.
Pichai Naripthaphan, Pheu Thai’s deputy leader, is quoted in Thai Enquirer…
“…having a person associated with drugs to hold on to a cabinet position is disgraceful. It shows the low level of standard in the current government and the country because this would not happen abroad.”
Two weeks ago it was rumoured that Thammanat Prompow would be given responsibility to oversee the government’s coordination of Covid services and programs in Thailand’s southern provinces.
The Democrat Party balked at the prospect, threatening to walk away from the government coalition. The government backed off from that idea and the Democrats re-affirmed their support to remain in the coalition.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer | Sydney Morning Herald
Myanmar
UN Security Council issues watered-down Myanmar statement
The UN Security Council has issued 4 statements regarding the military coup in Myanmar and the resulting humanitarian crisis, including a new one yesterday. The statements call for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar, but the wording was reportedly heavily watered down in order to achieve approval from Russia and China.
The UK drew up the original Security Council declaration, but it was rejected without modification. The original draft reportedly gave full support for ASEAN to play a pivotal role in the resolution and pushed for an on-the-ground inspection within the Burmese borders. It also reiterated strong condemnation of any violence against peaceful civilian protesters and called on the military to practice restraint and cease violence.
China and Russia responded with their own declaration that was rejected by the majority of the UN security council.
After the ASEAN summit in Indonesia last week, where Southeast Asian leaders agreed to create an envoy to work with the Burmese military and reach a resolution, the follow-up UN Security Council meeting was called by Vietnam.
During the ASEAN summit, the UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener had a private side meeting with Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, and she gave a briefing on that long meeting to the Security Council.
Based in Bangkok, she is currently moving around Southeast Asia but has been unable as yet to get into Myanmar for first-person inspections, with the military denying her entry. Brunei made a proposal that the UN envoy travel together with the as-yet unappointed ASEAN envoy on a mission to Myanmar in the near future.
Meanwhile, the crisis in Myanmar rages on. The Burmese military and the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners offered contradictory figures and perspective on the civilian uprising and military crackdown. The military junta referred to rioters that took part in acts of terrorism and placed the figure at 258 people killed. AAPP calculated a much more widely accepted death toll estimate at 760 dead Burmese civilians, portrayed as mostly peaceful protestors and civilians.
SOURCE: The Australian | Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Concerns raised over Thai PM’s new Covid powers
Concerns are being raised over Thailand’s PM being handed sweeping Covid powers which could promote an increase in real or perceived “authoritarianism”. Critics say he could assert even more control under the guise of handling the pandemic. The newly appointed powers were published in the official Royal Gazette, which detailed 31 laws now being under direct control of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The wording below, has sent opposition parties into a frenzy…
“…temporarily in order to suppress the [virus] situation and protect the people.”
Immigration, health and procurement, areas of cybersecurity and defense are all areas of control that were handed over to PM Prayut. The range of powers have not been given an expiration date, which is worrisome to those who fear history will repeat itself in terms of former generals staying largely in charge of the country. Thailand has seen 13 coups since 1932. Paul Chambers, an academic at the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, Thailnd, says the move is a classic example of enabling dictatorship.
Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher with the Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division also chimed in on the criticisms. He warned that Prayut’s control of cybersecurity could be used to “shut down critical opinions from the media and public about the government’s response to the crisis.”
“Old habits die hard. Prayuth has seized power from cabinet ministers to establish one-man-rule using Covid-19 outbreak as a pretext. It is a silent coup.”
Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Thai Liberal Party, also posed questions over the move.
“Prayuth has one brain and two hands … how can he manage the whole country himself?”
Prayut, who previously was an army chief, seized power from an elected government in 2014 and rebranded himself as a civilian leader. In 2019, he won an election under a constitution that was drafted by the army to limit the electoral powers of his opposition and has had his legislative agenda, waved by a Senate that he appointed, through parliament.
Today, Thailand reports 1,583 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand. This third round of the pandemic has been the worst yet for Thailand, with the public questioning the government’s leadership as the cases have risen recently, on average, to 2,000 cases a day and 84 dead.
SOURCE: VOA News
