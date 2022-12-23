Hot News
Injured and detained journalists sentenced to three years plus labour in Myanmar jail
The Myanmar junta has reportedly sentenced two journalists to prison plus labour, along with seven anti-coup protesters. Myanmar Press Photo Agency journalists Ko Kaung Sett Lin and Ma Hmue Yadanar Khet Moh Moh Tun were arrested on December 5 after junta forces allegedly rammed a military vehicle into a peaceful flash-mob protest in Yangon’s Kyimyindaing Township.
According to the Irrawaddy, the junta’s crackdown left the two journalists with injuries to their legs, heads and other places on their bodies after they were hit from behind by the high-speed military vehicle. The female journalist now has to rely on crutches and a wheelchair as she is still unable to walk due to her legs being broken. The male journalist is reportedly still suffering from back pain. The two reporters and seven anti-regime protesters were jailed under Section 505 (a) of the Penal Code after being held in prison for one year, according to a representative of the Myanmar Press Photo Agency.
Hmue Yandanar Khet Moh Tun has also been charged under Section 50 (j) of the Counter-Terrorism Law and faces 10 years to life in prison if found guilty. Just last Saturday, the military also sentenced another freelance journalist, Ko Soe Yazar Tun, to four years in prison with hard labour under Section 52 (a) of the Counter-Terrorism Law for allegedly communicating with revolutionary forces.
This wasn’t the first time he has been sentenced to jail, as previously he served seven months in 2021. He was released in June of last year but was arrested again in March 2022. Two editors of Thingangyun Post Media, Ko Wai Lin Yu and Ma Htet Htet Aung, were also sentenced to five years imprisonment under the Explosive Substance Act.
According to monitoring groups, four journalists have been killed and over 143 arrested with 48 currently in custody since the junta took over in a coup last year.
Meanwhile, ASEAN members were allegedly invited to join an open-ended consultative meeting concerning the situation in Myanmar yesterday. Thailand allegedly hosted the meeting, according to an anonymous source for Teak Door. The source says the meeting is not an official ASEAN meeting, but rather an initiative to update and exchange views informally among colleagues interested in and affected by the Myanmar situation.
Furthermore, the United Nations Security Council has adopted a long-awaited resolution to the crisis in Myanmar. The Council called for Myanmar’s junta to release Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, a famous political prisoner whose democratically-elected party was ousted from power by the military in February 2021.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Injured and detained journalists sentenced to three years plus labour in Myanmar jail
Self-proclaimed inventor of iconic chicken tikka masala cuisine dies at 77
Small but mighty group of Afghan women take to the streets over university ban
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
Nepal releases Pattaya’s ‘bikini killer’ – Charles ‘the Serpent’ Sobhraj
Druggie bites police officer who caught him stealing electricity in southern Thailand
Pink lilies pull hundreds of thousands of tourists to northeast Thailand lake
Kindergarten students save up to buy blankets for the needy in northern Thailand
Driver hits wild gaur in northeast Thailand, both injured
Thailand News Today | Thailand ranked 4th for least corrupt country in Asia
Thai police arrest 4 men for making homemade guns and selling them online
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries
Forest ranger and 4 locals arrested for illegal logging in northeast Thailand
Toyota boss pumps brakes on shifting to EVs
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites4 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
World4 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime4 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Thailand4 days ago
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
-
Crime3 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Expats4 days ago
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
-
Hot News3 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders