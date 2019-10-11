World Ganja Festival comes to NE Thailand early 2020 | The Thaiger

Events
World Ganja Festival comes to NE Thailand early 2020
Following the liberalising of cannabis laws, related to medical use of the drug, marijuana is now being seen as a potential cash crop which which could benefit Thailand’s economy. The Association of Researchers of Thailand is now joining members of the public and the private sector to organise the World Ganja Festival 2020.
The event will be held in Mukdahan, in far north-east Thailand, near the Laos border.
The Association of Researchers of Thailand has signed an agreement with the Thai Nationalism Foundation, the Journalist and Media Association of Thailand and provincial administrative organisations of Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon and Mukdahan to hold the World Ganja Festival between January 29 and February 2 next year.
The venue is on 40 acres of land near Nong Yat Reservoir in Nakhon Phanom province.
Gen. Charan Kullawanit, an honorary adviser to the World Ganja Festival project, says that the festival is being held for the first time in Thailand, and will serve as a platform for people to exchange their knowledge of cannabis for medical use. The event will also help promote Thailand as a developer of top quality marijuana strains, which will contribute to the country’s economic growth.
“We’re the main host. Thailand’s the main host. We’re deciding who we will invite. The association chairperson said there’ll be Chinese, Japanese and American guests. They once opposed the idea. We’ll invite them so we can listen to their academic ideas, presentations and statements. We’ll see how the event will benefit the global community.”
The World Ganja Festival 2020 will be divided into three zones, covering academic seminars, technological innovations and business negotiations, as well as local wisdom from each province. The event will also feature a product design competition and music festival.
The event organisers say the World Ganja Festival 2020 will create new opportunities and provide a better understanding of cannabis and its legal aspects.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Events
PM urges Thais to quit drinking for the End of Buddhist Lent
The Thai PM is urging people to refrain from ‘temptations’ for the good of their health and family life, including drinking alcohol.
He was participating in a promotion for an alcohol-free End of Buddhist Lent (which occurs on Sunday).
Prior to yesterday’s Cabinet’s meeting, the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha joined in a promotional activity for the Ministry of Culture’s End of Buddhist Lent festivities, in which he observed a demonstration of Rup Bua lotus throwing, the Tak Baht Thewo alms giving ceremony, the Chak Phra ceremony, Tod Pha Pa ceremony, Long Boat race, Candle boat sailing, and cultural performances.
Prayut then observed an exhibition promoting the true traditions of the Kathin festival, held by the Ministry of Public Health and its partners, to promote the subsequent Kathin festival after Buddhist Lent as an alcohol-free occasion, by raising awareness among the general public that alcohol consumption should not be included in the noble traditions of Buddhism, as “alcohol harms the health, life, and property”.
Students read letters about successfully convincing their fathers to quit drinking. He then asked all people to refrain from drinking and other vices as a homage to His Majesty the King and for their health, epecially on every religious and other important days.
The Prime Minister also joined in activities for the Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019 event held in keeping with the ASEAN Connectivity theme, presenting robots as friends in the future. The event is taking place October 28-31 at BITEC Bang Na exhibition centre in Bangkok.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Events
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand on Sunday, October 13
A 24 hour alcohol sales ban has now been officially announced by the government for this upcoming Sunday, October 13. The day marks the end of Buddhist Lent and also coincides with the third anniversary of the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand’s revered and long-serving monarch.
Then Monday, October 14, is a government holiday.
Most alcohol based businesses will be closed during the 24 hour ban time, such as non sports bars, small bars and nightclubs. Restaurants and sports bars will be open for the most part, but alcohol will not be served during the 24 hour ban time.
Several ceremonies to commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol are also scheduled to take place on the Sunday around the country.
Events
Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO
Last night (October 7), Phuket local shrines gathered for the final day parades of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, which took place from September 29 to October 7.
Almost all of the Chinese shrines in Phuket had their Mah Song walking around the city with members of the shrine holding palanquins adorned with Chinese gods for blessing people lining the streets for the parade.
In front of houses and shops, there were worship tables set to welcome the Mah Song. Along the street where the parade passed, there were plenty of fire crackers continuously blasting along with fireworks.
The parades wound their way through the streets of Phuket Town, as they have for centuries, heading to the cape of Saphan Hin, where they invited the Chinese Gods from heaven nine days before. Any firecrackers not used during the annual festival are liberally thrown into the parade, a cacophony of noise, acrid smoke and thousands of spectators.
Once at Saphin Hin, the ceremony begins to send the Gods back to heaven after nine days of blessing people who witnessed the vegetarian festival, ate at the street side stalls or joined in any of the processions. A bonfire at Saphan Hin was an auspicious and spectacular farewell to the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor gods who have walked the Earth during the festival.
All of the shrines around Phuket, principally around Phuket Town and Kathu, also brought down the Go Teng pole, which is the sign of this year’s festival coming to a close.
PHUKETAnd so the Phuket Vegetarian Festival finishes with a bang. Phuket Town.
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, October 7, 2019
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Family of Thai woman seriously injured in Pattaya balcony fall blames French husband
Biometrics identify 8 fake passports in 3 days
Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok
Thailand is facing “hybrid warfare” by “ill-intentioned politicians” – Army chief Gen Apirat
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Less monitoring, more enforcement – Prawit warns northern officials
8 injured after pickup overturns on Highway 7, Pattaya
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
World Ganja Festival comes to NE Thailand early 2020
Thai immigration’s biometrics nabs 3 more fake passport holders
Two more Thai marine parks declared ASEAN heritage parks
A cocktail of beer and insulin blamed for ATM robbery
Thailand faces renewed calls to abolish death penalty
Thai Airways under pressure to deliver workable business plan
Trade talks resume between China and US but hopes fade
Phuket motorcycle crash leaves one tourist dead, another injured
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
“Too good for its own good” – The Thai economy
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Bangkok4 hours ago
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
- Hua Hin6 hours ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Travel3 days ago
Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint
- Technology3 days ago
Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Crime2 days ago
Cafes and restaurants ordered to store customer wi-fi data for 90 days
- Pattaya3 days ago
8 injured after pick-up truck loses control and flips in Pattaya
- Environment3 days ago
5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall